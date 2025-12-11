Delusional Donald Trump Says ‘Black People Know A Scam’ While Deriding Somali Immigrants—‘Black People Love Trump’

Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

Donald Trump is in no way, shape, or form beloved by the Black community. The 15% of us who betrayed decency, common sense, Black interests to vote for Führer Orange are a weak minority compared to the 83% of Black men and women who supported Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024. Despite this unassailable fact, Trump continues to brag about the mythical BBC, big Black constituency, that prostrated themselves before the MAGA altar.

According to The Grio, Trump continued he hate-based agenda last night during a rally in Pennsylvania where he once again disparaged Somali people as “dysfunctional migrants” who should be imprisoned.

“[Pennsylvania is a] dumping ground for hundreds of thousands of migrants from the most dysfunctional places on earth, like Somalia, and gave them billions and billions of your taxpayer dollars. But we didn’t really give it. It was stolen. And those people should go to jail.”

Trump went on to refer to Somali Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar as a “crooked congresswoman” who “does nothing but b***h” and accused her of leading a “scam” that was ciphering resources away from Americans.

Then, with the type of oblivious, self-owning, racist stream of consciousness that only Trump possesses, he began lavishing backhanded praise to the Black community. We literally cannot make this s**t up.

“Let me tell you, Black people love Trump. I got the biggest vote,” said the president, seemingly referring to his increased share of support from Black voters in the 2024 presidential election. “I got the biggest vote with Black people. They know a scam better than anybody. They know…what it is to be scammed,” he added.

For her part, Omar responded via Twitter saying:

“Trump’s obsession with me is beyond weird. He needs serious help. Since he has no economic policies to tout, he’s resorting to regurgitating bigoted lies instead. He continues to be a national embarrassment,” the congresswoman wrote on X.

Time and time again, Nipsey Hussle and YG are proven correct.