Exclusive Bad Girls Club New Orleans Season 7 Clip: “Tiara” Shows You How She Pays Her Bills And Meet The New Cast! [Video]

The Bad Girls Club returns on Oxygen August 1st at 9/8c. Based in New Orleans, the season 7 girls (Judi, Priscila, Shelly, Tiara, Angelic, Nastasia and Tasha) are taking Bourbon Street by storm with voodoo dolls, Mardi Gras and plenty of drama! Get ready for one wild season of good times, hot girls, and just a little bit of debauchery.

In this exclusive clip just for Bossip, Tiara shows off her dance skills atop a bar. Take a look below!!