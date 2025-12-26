Close
R.I.P. 'Big Brother' Contestant Mickey Lee Dies

R.I.P. ‘Big Brother’ Star Mickey Lee Passes Away On Christmas After Suffering Several Cardiac Arrests

Former 'Big Brother' house guest Mickey Lee passed away on Christmas.

Published on December 26, 2025
There’s shockingly sad news to share about Mickey Lee, a former Big Brother contestant whose vibrant personality made her a fan favorite. Lee’s family announced Friday that she passed away early Christmas evening after suffering several cardiac arrests. She was 35.

Mickey Lee
Source: Big Brother / Big Brother

News of her death comes just days after supporters learned she had been hospitalized in critical condition.

“With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening,” her family said in a statement shared to Instagram. “Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength, and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen.”

CBS Atlanta Fest
Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty


Lee, who appeared on Big Brother Season 27, was initially reported last week to be in intensive care after experiencing a series of cardiac arrests linked to complications from the flu, according to a GoFundMe shared by her family and supporters. At the time, she was listed in critical but stable condition and receiving round-the-clock medical care.

In the days following her hospitalization, friends, fans, and members of the Big Brother community flooded social media with messages of support, describing Lee as resilient, deeply loved, and unforgettable.


She is survived by her family, friends, and the Atlanta community, where she shone brightly as a beloved socialite and entrepreneur.

R.I.P. Mickey Lee.

Power Plays & Cocktails: A Big Brother Watch Party
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

This story is still developing…

