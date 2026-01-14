Teyana Taylor Sizzles & Slays ‘The Rip’ Red Carpet In Mysteriously Masked Look, Talks Beyoncé’s Serial Support Over The Years

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Teyana Taylor is in her main character era, and the Beyoncé-supported stunner is showing no signs of slowing down.

Fresh off her Golden Globe win for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture on Sunday, the Harlem native barely had time to catch her breath before stepping right back into the spotlight. On Jan. 13, Taylor shut down Netflix’s The Rip New York premiere at Lincoln Center, serving drama, couture, and confidence in a head-turning Ashi Studio gown, and during a red carpet interview, she also revealed that the Queen B herself, Beyoncé, sent a sweet gift to honor her big Golden Globes win.

Teyana Taylor Wore Ashi Studio To The Rip Premiere

On Tuesday, Taylor turned heads in an ominous-looking dress from Ashi Studio. The look, pulled straight from the fashion house’s 2026 Haute Couture collection with help from celebrity stylists Micah and Wayman, per RFCA, was nothing short of theatrical. The flowing chiffon design featured two dramatic bulb-like structures hugging Taylor’s hips and a tall neckline that wrapped around her face like a sculptural mask. She finished the moment with black kitten heels and shiny statement jewelry, proving once again that fashion is just another language she speaks fluently. The bold look felt perfectly aligned with The Rip’s spicy, high-stakes plot.

Taylor stars as fierce Detective Numa Baptiste in the Netflix thriller, which premieres Jan. 16. The film centers on a group of Miami cops who stumble upon millions in cash, sparking paranoia, distrust, and dangerous questions about loyalty once outsiders learn about the discovery. The bright star holds her own alongside Hollywood heavyweights Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

Teyana Taylor Revealed Beyoncé Sent Her Flowers To Celebrate Her Golden Globes Win

This role marks yet another milestone following her huge Golden Globes victory.

Taylor took home the award for her powerful portrayal of Perfidia Beverly Hills in the 2025 film One Battle After Another, a performance that earned serious critical acclaim. While glowing on the red carpet at The Rip premiere, she revealed to Extra that none other than Beyoncé herself sent flowers to congratulate her on the win.

“It was just so sweet. Oh, my God. I just love her, you know? She’s been supporting me since I was 16 years old,” said Taylor. “It’s always been very, very consistent. I also love that she’s watching me grow, and you know, watching me blossom. I love making her proud. I love that she don’t miss a chance to remind me of how proud she is of me. That means the world to me.”

As if that moment wasn’t emotional enough, Teyana also shared the unforgettable experience of celebrating with her daughters after her win.

“They came down from the suite, and I ran straight out and straight into their arms… It was amazing. You see, even when I got onstage, I was like, ‘My babies.’ Like, I knew they were watching, and I was just so happy.”

Despite all the buzz, Taylor admitted the win caught her completely off guard.

“I almost didn’t even write a speech.”

Still, she knew she wanted her words to resonate, aiming to make an “impact” rather than delivering a simple thank-you.

And because the universe clearly decided it’s Teyana Taylor season, she’s also gracing the cover of Vanity Fair. The star revealed she shot the iconic Lady Liberty cover months ago, and was in disbelief the entire time.

“I just was stopping every few minutes and like, ‘I’m doing a cover of Vanity Fair.’”

Now that the issue is officially out, her excitement hasn’t faded one bit.

Taylor said she was “so excited” about the release, and “appreciative” of the opportunity, adding, “The spread to me is flawless…every single picture is chef’s kiss.”

Congrats to Teyana Taylor!

