Close
Celebrity

Ari Fletcher Accused Of Fooling Fans Into Twitch Stream

Wayda Minute, Now! Ari Fletcher Accused Of Faking Twitch Tea To Copiously Cash In On Jayda Cheaves’ Lil Baby Rumor

The Internet is none too pleased after Ari Fletcher teased a livestream amid Jayda Cheaves' allegation that she hooked up with her ex, Lil Baby--only to troll watchers on Twitch.

Published on January 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wayda minute, now! Ari Fletcher teased a livestream, seemingly to address her former friend’s rumor that she hooked up with her ex, only to pull a classic bait-and-switch that left fans feeling played.

Source: Leon Bennett/ Dominik Bindl/GA/ Paras Griffin

As previously reported, Jayda Cheaves dropped a bombshell during a recent TikTok livestream, claiming the long-standing whispers that her frenemy Ari Fletcher hooked up with Lil Baby, the father of her child.

That prompted her sister, Jazmine Cheaves, to tease that she and the Wayda Min apparel founder had receipts to back up the claim.

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Ari Fletcher then entered the chat and hyped a Twitch stream by posting cryptic messages and a scheduled time, prompting folks to lock in with expectations of a full tea spill.

“They want that old Ari, for what tho? Thats a crazy low down dirty cut throat!!! 3:30 EST” she wrote.

https://twitter.com/AriTheDon/status/2012894197896839483

Except when the clock hit stream time, Ari merely sat there getting her makeup done while tens of thousands waited. No clarification on the tea. No receipts laid out. Just vibes and loads of coins flowing into her pockets from folks who logged on expecting answers. The comment section quickly filled with angry emojis and frustrated fans demanding an explanation for the no-show “reveal.” 

Meanwhile, Twitter was ablaze with reactions. One X user called out Ari for the fake-out and joked about “where the tea really at,” while another pointed out that this move was straight coin-collecting energy.

Many on social media felt like Ari built up drama, encouraged her audience to tune in, and then ghosted the truth while quietly collecting likes, coins, and attention. Something a lot of folks are calling pretty messy.

At this point, the tea hasn’t been fully spilled, but the coins definitely have been spent. Fans are still waiting for the real receipts… if they ever drop.

RELATED: ‘The Rumors Are True!’ Jayda Cheaves Claims Frenemy Ari Fletcher Hooked Up With Her Ex Lil Baby

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Ari Fletcher Trending

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Stacey Dash Turns 59—A Timeline Of Her Evolution From ’90s It Girl To One Of Hollywood’s Most Polarizing Figures

    MadameNoire
    26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards - Show

    Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Teaser Breaks Record For Most Likes & Views

    Hip-Hop Wired

    How Valentino Garavani Celebrated Black Women, Style & Culture

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

    Famous Members Of Zeta Phi Beta

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Finest Zeta Phi Beta women 2026
    31 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Forever The Finest! Meet The FINER Women Of Zeta Phi Beta Embodying Sisterhood As The Oh So Sweet StunnerZ In The Divine Nine

    Comment
    Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 17, 2026
    Hip-Hop Beef  |  imannmilner

    From Harlem to ‘SNL’: A$AP Rocky Brings His Signature Style & Flow To Late Night, Rihanna Supports His ‘Stole Ya Flow’ Bars

    Comment
    Tammy Rivera 2025 Atlanta Women's Expo
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    New Man On The Block: Tammy Rivera Sends Birthday Love To Her ‘Answered Prayer,’ ‘I Will Always Love You’

    Comment
    Jay-Z attends Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Mama’s Baby…Daddy?! Pay Me! Jay-Z Wins $120K Judgement In 10-Year Paternity Battle For Alleged Long-Lost Son Rymir Satterthwaite

    Comment
    Todd Tucker and Kandi Burrus RED HOT Fifty Birthday Celebration For Tameka "Tiny" Harris
    Divorces  |  Kerbi Lynn

    Kandi Burruss Accuses Todd Tucker Of Faking ‘Daddy Daycare’ For Social Media Amid Child Support Battle

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close