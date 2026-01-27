ICE Taking Heat: Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt Dodges Question About Alex Pretti Slander, Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino Removed

Alex Pretti’s public execution, which is defined by Merriam-Webster as “a putting to death especially as a legal penalty”, has put even more fuel on the fire that was sparked when Renee Nicole Good was gunned down by ICE agents three weeks ago.

Minneapolis, Minnesota, is ground zero for righteous indignation, and the people there show no signs of letting up. The city’s occupation by 3,000 ICE agents and DHS officers and the blatant lies being told by the Trump administration to justify these killings have inflamed the public discourse and protests to an untenable level. Previously, BOSSIP reported that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spoke to Donald Trump and convinced him to reconsider the course of action he’s taking in the state.

According to The Atlantic, Border Patrol “commander at large” and Trump mouthpiece Greg Bovino has abruptly been removed from his post. He is expected to retire from service at his former command in California. It is also reported that Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and adviser Corey Lewandowski may be at risk of getting the axe.