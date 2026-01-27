Close
Celebrity

Christian Combs Fires Back At 'Senior Citizen' 50 Cent

Christian Combs Fires Back At ‘Senior Citizen’ 50 Cent, Seemingly Blames His Disdain Toward Him & Diddy On Daphne Joy

Published on January 27, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • 50 Cent mocked Christian Combs' failed concert chant attempt
  • Christian accused 50 Cent of being angry over his ex-partner's relationship with Diddy
  • 50 Cent responded by referencing Christian's own legal troubles

Diddy’s son has fired back at 50 Cent after the rapper appeared to troll him in a video shared on Instagram.

Christian 'King' Combs and 50 Cent
Source: Prince Williams / Gilbert Flores

At this point, it’s well known that 50 Cent — born Curtis Jackson — has no love for Sean “Diddy” Combs, frequently taking shots at the embattled music mogul across social media.

The tension between the two stretches back years, with the “In Da Club” rapper spending nearly two decades openly criticizing the Bad Boy Records founder. Most recently, 50 aligned with Netflix as an executive producer on Sean Combs: The Reckoning, a documentary examining the multiple sexual misconduct allegations made against Combs.

Now, it seems that animosity has spilled over to Diddy’s children, with 50 Cent turning his attention to Christian “King” Combs online as his father sits in jail.

On Instagram, 50 shared a video showing Christian struggling to get a chant going during a recent performance.

According to Complex, the moment occurred at a Room 112 tour stop in Inglewood, California, where the 27-year-old tried to rally the crowd with a “bad boy” chant — a nod to his father’s Bad Boy Entertainment label. However, the attempt fell flat, as the audience remained quiet throughout the uncomfortable exchange.

The clip was first posted by the account NoSkipsTea and eventually caught Jackson’s eye, prompting him to poke fun at Christian. Reposting the video, he captioned it: “Damn his timing was just a little off.”

Christian Combs didn’t let the jab slide, clapping back in the comments with: “The real reason why this senior citizen Curtis is angry and keeps posting me is cuz his BM.”

While the up-and-coming rapper didn’t elaborate further, many believe the remark refers to 50 Cent’s former partner Daphne Joy, the mother of his son Sire, who previously had a relationship with Diddy.

Of course, 50 was quick to respond to Christian’s comeback, and he went for the jugular.

He posted a video with writing that reads, “My son said after his song blow up he going to Bail me out of jail,” throwing some shade at Diddy’s current incarceration.

In his caption, he referenced King’s involvement in his father’s legal troubles, writing, “Come on Christian you can do better then that man. LOL No seriously how is your case going, the one when you drug shorty on the boat?”

This exchange comes shortly after news broke that Christian and his brother Justin are producing their own documentary with Zeus centered on their father.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

50 Cent Christian Combs Diddy News Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    "America's Next Top Model: College Edition, Cycle 19" Premiere

    'I Went Too Far' — The 'ANTM' Reckoning Is Here And Tyra Banks Is Finally Owning It

    MadameNoire
    Border Patrol operating in Minneapolis

    Gregory Bovino Reportedly Demoted In Wake Of Minnesota Shootings, DHS Says Otherwise

    Hip-Hop Wired
    The Hollywood Critics Association's Astra Creative Arts, Film & TV Awards

    'RHOP' OG Karen Huger Returns Home With Jailhouse Braids Styled By Her Cellmates

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Marvel Television's "Wonder Man" Launch Event

    'Wonder Man' Shines At Premiere As Marvel Breaks Its Streaming Slump

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    Anthony Anderson and Rocsi Diaz attend 6th Annual Rod Dedeaux Foundation Charity Event
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    Dating-ish! Anthony Anderson Confirms His Relationship With Rocsi Diaz: ‘That Is My Lady’

    Comment
    House Of Uoma Presents The Launch Of Uoma Beauty - The World's First "Afropolitan" Makeup Brand
    20 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    The Baddest Aquarius! A Good Googly Gallery Of Draya Michele’s Hottest Thirst Traps On The Gram

    Comment
    Glamour Women of the Year - Arrivals
    20 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 128

    Comment
    US-IMMIGRATION-ICE-SHOOTING
    Bolitics  |  Monique Judge

    Alex Pretti: ICE Shoots And Kills US Citizen In Minneapolis, Officials Claim He Wanted To ‘Massacre’ Law Enforcement

    Comment
    Naomi Osaka TENNIS-AUS-OPEN
    Tennis  |  Kerbi Lynn

    Get Well Soon! Naomi Osaka Forced To Withdraw From Australian Open After Developing Injury

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close