Close
Celebrity

Candace Owens Leakes Audio Of Erika Kirk on TPUSA call

Big Yikes: DEI Denier Candace Owens Leaks Audio And Video Of ‘Excited’ Erika Kirk Only Days After Charlie Kirk’s Murder

Published on January 29, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Candace Owens Erika Kirk
Source: Caylo Seals/Getty Images/Jason Davis/Getty Images / Getty

Candace Owens has said and done plenty of things to make her persona non grata outside of conservative spaces; however, her latest hijinks are likely to turn the right against her as well.

Owens has been very public about the fact that she believes that dubious forces are responsible for her friend Charlie Kirk’s murder, even though Tyler Robinson has been arrested, charged, and was allegedly seen fleeing the Utah Valley University rooftop after the shooting.

Owens is also not a fan of how Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk, has comported herself since his death. So much so that she leaked audio of Erika speaking excitedly to the staff at Turning Point USA, reportedly just days after her husband’s memorial.

People reacting to the audio are noting how off-putting Kirk’s tone is as she sounds incredibly gleeful when discussing memorial show metrics, merch sales, and the number of viewers who attended and watched online.

Via US Magazine

“I don’t even know where to begin. The fact that we were able to pull off an event of a century, like, it’s just insane. We had over 275,000 people that attended and stadium overflow, west gate. Insane, you guys,” Erika allegedly began. “And then you have, was it 100 million? We had thousands that were registered to vote. I think we’re at like over 200,000 for merch sales.”

Another part of the audio that is catching ears is how…cavalier Erika sounds about Charlie’s death and the trauma that she and her children endured just days prior.

“I don’t care if any of you have beef with each other from the past or have any issues with someone said something about this or that. Like, if you guys have any of that, please put it to rest,” she mentioned during the conference call. “My husband’s dead. Like, I’m not trying to be morbid, but he’s dead. And it puts life into perspective, of how short life is.”

Big yikes.

If the audio didn’t paint the picture, the video certainly will. Video of the reported Zoom call has also been released.

The jokes are coming in HOT.

What do you think of how Erika Kirk sounds in the clip? Does it seem strange that she’s so upbeat?

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    In this photo illustration, a OnlyFans logo seen displayed...

    OnlyFans Star “La Nicholette” Found After Reported Abduction In Mexico

    Hip-Hop Wired
    56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors - Arrivals

    Shirley Raines, CEO Of Beauty 2 The Streetz, Dies At 58

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Family, children and watching tv together in home for bonding, streaming movies and entertainment with popcorn. Parents, kids and television broadcast with change channel, snack and support for care

    What’s New & Black On Netflix: February 2026

    Global Grind
    Howard, 6, Kaleb, 8, and EJ, 9,

    ‘They Were Screaming’ — Three Brothers Die After Falling Through Frozen Pond As Mother Watches, Powerless To Save Them

    MadameNoire
    Latest Stories
    2016 Teacher Bae saga
    10 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    No Baddie Left Behind! A Look Back At Trailblazing Teacher Bae Patrice Brown Shattering The Internet With #ThatDress In 2016

    Comment
    Ray J x Nicki Minaj
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Ray J Reveals His Heart Is ‘Only Beating 25%’ After Near-Fatal Hospitalization, Claims He Doesn’t Have Long To Live

    Comment
    Christian 'King' Combs and 50 Cent
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Christian Combs Fires Back At ‘Senior Citizen’ 50 Cent, Seemingly Blames His Disdain Toward Him & Diddy On Daphne Joy

    Comment
    'Fight Night' Premiere
    Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

    Grand Dame Karen Huger Details Finding ‘Purpose’ While In Jail, Says She Was Dating Her Hubby Ray ‘Behind The Glass’

    Comment
    Dior - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 - Front Row
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    History RIHpeats Itself: Rihanna RIHcreates Her Standout Maternity Look At Dior Fashion Show, Fans Think THIS Is Why

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close