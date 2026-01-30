Close
T.I. Headlining Birthday Bash ATL's 30th Anniversary Concert

Bankhead Blessings: T.I. Headlining Birthday Bash ATL’s 30th Anniversary Concert, Excitement ExpediTIously Ensues

Birthday Bash is going to Bankhead, thanks to T.I. headlining the special 30th anniversary of Atlanta's culture-shifting signature concert.

Published on January 29, 2026
Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 is bringing Bankhead royalty, the East Atlanta Santa, and a “Duffle Bag Boy” to Birthday Bash for its 30th anniversary, so you might want to grab your tickets expediTIously!

PartyNextDoor And Jeremih: Summer's Over Tour
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The city’s number one Hip-Hop station is marking a major milestone with Birthday Bash ATL 2026, a 30th anniversary edition of its long-running hip-hop concert series that’s shaped the city’s cultural cadence for three decades.

Headlining the historic homecoming on Saturday, May 24, at State Farm Arena is T.I., who’ll deliver a special anniversary performance featuring Trap Muzik from the fan-fave Urban Legend.

A press release reports that the “Rubberband Man” is celebrating two personal and cultural milestones: the 20th anniversary of his landmark album King and the 20-year mark of the cult-classic film ATL. Together, the projects helped shape a generation and solidify Atlanta’s status as a dominant force in music, film, and pop culture.

In addition to T.I., Birthday Bash ATL 2026 will feature a stacked slate of Atlanta heavyweights, including Gucci Mane, Waka Flocka Flame, 2 Chainz, Soulja Boy, Travis Porter, Pastor Troy, Kilo Ali, and YK Niece, with additional artists expected to be announced.

Since its launch, Birthday Bash ATL has been known for breaking new acts, reuniting hometown heroes, and mirroring the pulse of Atlanta’s ever-evolving sound.

Organizers say the 30th anniversary edition will “lean into that legacy” with surprise collaborations, throwback moments, and a tribute to the city’s lasting influence across music, movies, and culture.

With that in mind, fans can expect exclusive performances and once-in-a-lifetime energy as Birthday Bash ATL celebrates 30 years of Atlanta shaping the sound of hip-hop.

Tickets for Birthday Bash ATL 2026 are available HERE.

For up-to-date information, visit http://www.HotSpotATL.com, follow @Hot1079ATL, and of course, listen to WHTA HOT 107.9-FM.

