Pinkprint Politics: Nicki ‘MAGA’ Minaj Continues Her Trump Support By Attending The ‘Melania’ Premiere Amid Box Office Flop

Here we go again!

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Amid headlines that Melania–the film that promises “unprecedented access” to the 20 days leading up to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration–is set to be a box office flop, Donald Trump and the First Lady attended the premiere in Washington, D.C.

The premiere was far from a star-studded event, but one celeb that did make an appearance was Nicki Minaj.

In her latest show of support for Trump and his family, the rapper took photos on the red carpet ahead of a screening of Melania at the newly renamed Trump-Kennedy Center on Thursday, Jan. 29. She channeled her 2010s persona with thick bangs, wearing a baby-blue keyhole dress from Maison Schiaparelli.

During her appearance, Nicki was spotted alongside Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo and “Dr. Phil” host Phil McGraw. She was also photographed laughing with Richard Grenell, the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Special Missions.

The President talked about the rapper during his time on the red carpet, calling her “fantastic.”

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Bossip Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“She’s a terrific person,” Trump continued. “She was so nice, and she understands what we’re doing with the Trump Accounts. We’re helping children… I think Nicki Minaj is a winner.”

Her appearance at the premiere aligns with her recent support for the Trump administration, which she first revealed in November when she praised his announcement of possible military action against the Nigerian government over “the killing of Christians.”

More recently, at the Trump Accounts Summit on Jan. 28, Minaj called herself the president’s biggest fan and insisted, “That’s not going to change. And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all.”

After her appearance at the summit, Minaj took to X to proudly reveal her Trump “gold card.” The card offers applicants residency and a path to U.S. citizenship in exchange for a $150,000 “DHS processing fee” and a “$1 million gift,” according to the card’s government page.

“Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President,” she said in a follow-up post, adding that she received the card “free of charge.”