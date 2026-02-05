Close
Marimar Martinez Wants Evidence In Shooting Made Public

Marimar Martinez: Border Patrol Shooting Victim Champions Accountability After Being Shot 5 Times, Wants Evidence Made Public

Published on February 5, 2026
Source: Aaron Schwartz / Getty

ICE has done significant physical and psychological damage to American citizens and immigrants alike with overly aggressive tactics and violent reactions to people exercising their First Amendment rights.

One of those victims is a 30-year-old woman named Marimar Martinez, who was born and raised in Chicago. CBS News reports that she was shot five times by an ICE agent, Charles Exum, after following him and alerting the community to his presence.

A car collision ensued, and Exum reacted violently.

In the aftermath, Martinez and another man, Anthony Ian Santos Ruiz, were deemed “domestic terrorists” and were charged with “assaulting” a federal officer.

Those charges were dropped when the United States government could not make a convincing argument that either had committed a crime.

Martinez recently gave an extensive interview to the Chicago Sun-Times about her experience and her desire to see accountability, not just for her, but for Renee Nicole Good, Alex Pretti, and others who will never have their names said.

Marimar is so South Side Chicago that she has the city’s flag tattooed on her arm.

“I was raised and born in Chicago,” she said, “and I love my city.”

On the day she was shot, Martinez says she was on the way to donate clothes to her church when she saw an opportunity to help the community by alerting them to ICE in the area. She followed an SUV for 20 minutes, honking the horn and yelling “la migra!” out of the window.

“You just grow tired of living in fear,” she said. “And, you know, I saw my opportunity.”

The government, including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, told the public that Martinez had rammed Exum’s vehicle and initiated violence. Like most things they say, this was patently untrue. During the trial, defense attorney Christopher Parente argued that the agent’s body camera shows that he was the one who steered his vehicle into Martinez’s Nissan Rogue.

Via ABC News:


“When I watched the video after this agent says, ‘Do something, b—-,’ I see the driver of this vehicle turn the wheel to the left, which would be consistent with him running into Ms. Martinez’s vehicle,” Parente said. “And then seconds later, he jumps out and just starts shooting.”

Parente is also asking a federal judge to make public all the evidence presented in the case so that the public can understand the truth from the Trump administration’s fiction.

“What happened to Ms. Martinez and the truth about the events of October 4, 2025, as well as what is happening with the killing of two other individuals by DHS agents have become matters of strong public interest and debate,” he said.

Public disclosure of the evidence “is necessary to allow Ms. Martinez to ensure that debate is based in fact,” Parente argued.

Marimar Martinez is a hero for fighting back against the government for the lies told on her and others.

