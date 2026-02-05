Close
Nike Investigated by EEOC for anti-white DEI Practices

Caucasian Crying: Nike Investigated For ‘Anti-White’ Civil Rights Violations Against Whites Related To DEI Practices

Published on February 5, 2026
Detroit Pistons v Golden State Warriors
Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty

Donald Trump’s agenda against diversity, inclusion, and equity has only help fuel white people’s desire to be victims of oppression. Cries of “reverse racism” can be heard all across the manosphere by podcasters and conservative talking heads who insist that America is a meritocracy despite the numerous examples of the opposite. Let the whites tell it, they are unable to climb the corporate ladder, provide for their families, or have access to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness because Black and brown people are blocking their way.

According to AP News, Nike is being investigated by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for violating the civil rights of white employees. The EEOC took to the Missouri federal court to file a motion demanding that Nike comply with a subpoena seeking information about the company’s internal practices.

The EEOC sought the company’s criteria for selecting employees for layoffs, how it tracks and uses worker race and ethnicity data, and information about programs which allegedly provided race-restricted mentoring, leadership, or career development opportunities, according to court documents.

Leading this…incredulous mission is the Trump-appointed EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas. Lucas has a long history of railing against DEI arguing that it is unfair to white people, specifically white men.

Perhaps you remember this ridiculous social media video that was widely mocked from last December.

“Are you a white male who has experienced discrimination at work based on your race or sex? You may have a claim to recover money under federal civil rights laws.”

For their part, Nike is calling the subpoena “a surprising and unusual escalation” and retorts that they have been fully compliant with what has been asked of them.

“We have shared thousands of pages of information and detailed written responses to the EEOC’s inquiry and are in the process of providing additional information,”

Lucas also released a statement reasserting her dedication to pursuing this fool’s errand.

“When there are compelling indications, including corporate admissions in extensive public materials, that an employer’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion-related programs may violate federal prohibitions against race discrimination or other forms of unlawful discrimination, the EEOC will take all necessary steps — including subpoena actions — to ensure the opportunity to fully and comprehensively investigate,”

Poor white people. What ever shall they do…?

