A$AP Rocky Sidesteps A Kid's Question About Marrying Rihanna

A$AP Rocky Smoothly Sidesteps A Kid’s Question About Marrying Rihanna: ‘You Want Rihanna, Huh?’

Published on February 5, 2026
A$AP Rocky isn’t letting his relationship status slip–even if it’s a child asking.

Amazon Music Presents A$AP Rocky Songline Live
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

The rapper was caught off guard when a young student asked if he and Rihanna—who share kids RZA, 3, Riot, 2, and Rocki, 3 months, together—have gotten married yet. The sweet interaction went down during his appearance on Celebrity Substitute, which was released on Wednesday, Feb. 4.

“That’s an interesting question that you asked,” A$AP replied, before pivoting to ask if he’d rather the Fenty Beauty founder be his teacher for the day. “You want Rihanna, huh? Well you got me. You got me today.”

Even though the father of three playfully pushed off the question about nuptials, he didn’t mind discussing other topics, including his own children’s music taste.

“I play my children all sorts of genres, from Michael Jackson and other old classic stuff to psychedelic music,” he said during the episode, during which he taught music theory to a group of students in his hometown of Harlem. “The Beatles, of course. A lot of reggae. We live in a musical household, so it’s very diverse.”

This is far from the first time the couple have praised their little ones’ ear for music, which makes sense given their genes. Rihanna previously admitted both of their sons, RZA and Riot, know how to carry a tune on their toy instruments.

“Both of them love music,” she told E! News back in July. “It’s insane. I don’t know who they get it from more. I’m like, ‘Is that me or is that you, Rocky?’ Riot likes to freestyle, so that’s definitely a Rocky thing.”

After working on it for five years, A$AP Rocky finally released his latest album, Don’t Be Dumb, last month. Shortly after the record dropped in January, he performed a few tracks during his Saturday Night Live debut that same month. The happy couple celebrated his performance during the show’s after-party later that night.

Always her man’s number one fan, she also sent Rocky a sweet shoutout when the album hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart.

“Just me here to let y’all know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM!!!” she wrote in a Jan. 25 post on X. “Aaahhhhhh hah! DONT BE DUMB!!!”

