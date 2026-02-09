Close
Celebrity

Wes Moore Not Invited To National Governors Association Dinner

During Black History Month: Wes Moore, The Only Black Governor In America, Not Invited To National Governors Association Dinner At White House

Published on February 9, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Maryland legislature
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Donald Trump loves nothing more than petty political games, especially ones that involve race. but his latest hijinks have stirred up quite a bit of racial animus. Fresh off of his AI-generated portrayal of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as monkeys on social media, The Orange One has now offended another Black man and he’s not being quiet about it.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore, the only Black governor in the United States, has been snubbed from the upcoming National Governors Association dinner at the white house. This snub isn’t an accident, Moore is the vice chair of the organization and is expected to be invited to and to attend any NGA event that is held.

According to POLITICO, Moore appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and made no secret about how he feels about not being extended an invite, calling it “particularly confusing”.

“It’s not lost on me that I’m the only Black governor in this country, and I find that to be particularly painful, considering the fact that the president is trying to exclude me from an organization that not only my peers have asked me to help to lead, but then also a place where I know I belong in,” Moore said.

He continued:

“I have long learned — and I’ve talked to the people and the children of my state — that I am never in a room because of someone’s benevolence or kindness,” Moore added. “I’m not in a room because of a social experiment. I’m in the room because I belong there and the room was incomplete until I got there.”

When pressed by host Dana Bash, about whether or not Moore attributes the snub specifically to being Black, he replied  “I can’t speak to the president’s intent. It’s not lost to me, but I can’t speak to the president’s intent.”

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Let’s Go, Benito! Bad Bunny Brought Elite Boricua Vibes To Super Bowl Performance

    Global Grind
    Super Bowl LX Seattle Seahawks vs. New Englad Patriots

    Bad Bunny Brought Elite Boricua Vibes To Super Bowl Performance, Social Media Celebrates

    Hip-Hop Wired
    AMFOOT-SUPERBOWL-PATRIOTS-SEAHAWKS-HALFTIME-SHOW

    Bad Bunny Was Right—We Danced During His Entire Super Bowl LX Performance

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

    Normani & Other NFL WAGs Strip Down For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

    MadameNoire
    Latest Stories
    68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
    24 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Todas Las Miradas Puestas En Benito! Bad Bunny’s Viral Grammys Moment Sparks Hilarious Memes Ahead Of Buzzy Super Bowl Show

    Comment
    GloRilla attends Atlanta Hawks v Toronto Raptors
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    GloRilla Reveals Receipts After Deadbeat Daughter Accusations, Other Siblings Accuse Salty Sister Scar Face Of Repeatedly Robbing The Family

    Comment
    Ciara x Cardi B x Saweetie x Teyana Taylor
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    Cici, Cardi B, Saweetie & Teyana… Oh My! The Stars Were Out For Uber One & Madden Super Bowl Events

    Comment
    Teyana Taylor, Rue Rose Shumpert and Iman Tayla Shumpert attend GQ Bowl 2026 - Thom Browne Fall 2026 Collection - Arrivals
    Celebrity Seeds  |  imannmilner

    A Fashionable Family Affair: Teyana Taylor Steps Out With Her Daughters In Custom Thom Browne For GQ Bowl

    Comment
    Kid Rock Testifies During Senate Hearing On The Live Entertainment Industry
    Celebrity  |  Tron Snow

    Grand Opening, Grand KKKlosing! Kid Rock-Led ‘Rock The Country’ Struggle Music Festival Canceled In SC

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close