The Kayla Nicole Super Bowl ad featured subtle references interpreted as digs at her ex Travis Kelce and his new fiancée Taylor Swift.

Source: Chad Salvador / Getty

If you’re lucky enough to land a commercial spot during the Super Bowl, the goal is simple: make it unforgettable, and Kayla Nicole accomplished that mission this year. Sorry, Swifties!

The internet has been buzzing nonstop after viewers caught what many believe were subtle (and not-so-subtle) jabs aimed at her ex, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his now-fiancée, Taylor Swift. Whether intentional or not, the moment instantly became one of the most talked-about non-football storylines of Super Bowl Sunday.

In the commercial — a Sleeper ad that also featured Tiffany Haddish, Ben Simmons, Offset, and Love Island’s Ace Greene — Kayla’s role was part of a parody bit about a fictional fix-it firm called “The Ex-Communicators,” which supposedly specializes in helping people deal with heartbreak after a high-profile breakup.

The skit pokes fun at emotional recovery, with Simmons and Haddish insisting they can help you “get excommunicated” from a past partner.

Nicole, introduced on screen with a card identifying her only as the “ex of a certain NFL player,” then cracks a line that immediately sparked chatter.

“Don’t get me started on these two. They’ve got no idea what they’re doing. At all.”

The shade gets even more specific when she and Simmons mess with timing words — she says “quickly,” before he corrects her with “I said swiftly,” a playful twist that many viewers interpreted as a wink at Taylor Swift (especially given her name and the couple’s huge public profile).

To understand why this Super Bowl ad hit so hard, you have to look at the broader timeline of Kayla’s public moments since the breakup. Kayla and Travis were together for about five years before their on-again, off-again relationship ended in 2022, and she’s since kept fans’ attention not just with her career but with her highly talked about moments, like when she went viral for recieving a lap dance from Chris Brown and when she spoofed Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough” for Halloween.

Naturally, the reactions online have been all over the place. Some viewers applauded Kayla, calling the ad a masterclass in subtle shade and personal branding, praising her for securing a Super Bowl moment of her own and controlling the narrative. Others felt the speculation was overblown, arguing that the commercial was simply about empowerment and people were projecting meaning onto it because of her past relationship.

At the same time, many commenters dragged Kayla hard, saying the entire thing reeked of someone who still isn’t over her ex, accusing her of being petty, hung up, and trying to insert herself into someone else’s narrative of happiness. Of course, there were those firmly riding for Travis and Taylor, calling the whole situation unnecessary and urging Kayla to let it go. Either way, the consensus is undeniable: the ad worked because everyone is talking about it.

Whether you see the commercial as intentional shade, clever marketing, or just a coincidence fueled by internet detectives, Kayla Nicole succeeded in creating a moment that cut through Super Bowl chaos.

It reopened conversations about visibility, moving on, and who gets to tell their side of the story. Now, like most pop culture moments, it’s up to the audience to decide where they stand. Was it shade, strategy, or simply a woman owning her moment on the biggest stage possible? That timeline can argue it out, but Kayla already won the attention game.

Share your thoughts on the matter in the comment section.

RELATED: Sideline Scene-Stealers: Jay-Z Brings Daughters Blue Ivy & Rumi To The Super Bowl For An Adorable Football Family Outing