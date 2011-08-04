Jesus Take The Wheel: Georgia Law Student Chops Up A Classmate And Dumps Her Body In A Garbage Can!

Since when did chopping up become more popular than “chopping down”???

A recent Georgia law school graduate has been charged with murdering a beautiful female classmate and dumping a part of her body in a garbage can, authorities said Wednesday.

Stephen Mark McDaniel was hit with a murder rap for the killing of 27-year-old Lauren Giddings – a shocking homicide that seems like it could have been ripped from a “Law and Order” script.

Giddings, of Laurel, Md., and McDaniel, 25, were students at Mercer University School of Law in Macon, Ga.

They lived in the same apartment building in Macon, one flat across a hallway from the other.

Giddings, who graduated in May and had recently celebrated her sister’s wedding, was last seen after a night hanging out with friends on June 25.

Five days later, as cops investigated her disappearance, they found her torso, wrapped in plastic, inside one of the building’s garbage cans.