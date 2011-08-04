Jesus Take The Wheel: Georgia Law Student Chops Up A Classmate And Dumps Her Body In A Garbage Can!
A recent Georgia law school graduate has been charged with murdering a beautiful female classmate and dumping a part of her body in a garbage can, authorities said Wednesday.
Stephen Mark McDaniel was hit with a murder rap for the killing of 27-year-old Lauren Giddings – a shocking homicide that seems like it could have been ripped from a “Law and Order” script.
Giddings, of Laurel, Md., and McDaniel, 25, were students at Mercer University School of Law in Macon, Ga.
They lived in the same apartment building in Macon, one flat across a hallway from the other.
Giddings, who graduated in May and had recently celebrated her sister’s wedding, was last seen after a night hanging out with friends on June 25.
Five days later, as cops investigated her disappearance, they found her torso, wrapped in plastic, inside one of the building’s garbage cans.
We guess that since this guy was on his way to becoming a lawyer he decided to get some practice and tell a story that would hopefully convince people not to look his way in regards to the grisly murder.
McDaniel, of Lilburn, Ga., who was described as a quiet student, told reporters that day that he helped Giddings’ friends search for her.
She was “as nice a person as could be; she was personable; she was always nice to talk to,” he said. “I don’t know why anyone would do this.”
But cops collared him that very day for burglary for stealing condoms from at least two apartments in the building, authorities said. He had a master key that opened all apartments in the building, police said.
Of course McDaniel is innocent until proven guilty, but the evidence definitely isn’t weighing in his favor…
