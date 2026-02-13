Close
Celebrity

Cardi B Quickly Clocks DHS After Saying She'd 'Jump' ICE Agents

Professional Dog Walker: Cardi B Quickly Clocks The Trump Administration After DHS Comes At Her For Saying She’d ‘Jump’ ICE Agents

Published on February 13, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Cardi B vows to protect her Latino fans from ICE at her concert
  • DHS criticizes Cardi for past behavior, but she shifts focus to Epstein case
  • Data shows many ICE arrests target those without criminal records

Cardi B is not playing when it comes to online beef, but we already knew that!

2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

During the opening night of her Little Miss Drama tour, Cardi gave multiple shoutouts to her Latin heritage, which comes on the heels of her appearance during Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show.

As she stood in front of the audience in Palm Desert, Calif., the rapper addressed her fans in a now-viral moment, assuring the folks in her audience that she wants them all to be safe. As she performed in a sequined orange outfit, she told the crowd, “If ICE come in here, we’re gonna jump they asses… I got some bear mace in the back. They ain’t taking my fans, bitch. Let’s go!” before going into her hit song, “I Like It.”

While fans praised Cardi for standing up for them–a stark contrast from her longtime nemesis, Nicki Minaj, and her recent antics–The remarks drew some negative attention from the United States Department of Homeland Security. They reposted a tweet from TMZ reporting on the moment and responded.by bringing up up the star’s past.

“As long as she doesn’t drug and rob our agents, we’ll consider that an improvement over her past behavior,” DHS wrote in its response, referencing Cardi’s previous admission that she drugged and robbed men before she became famous.

In true Cardi B fashion, the Grammy winner didn’t hold back in her response.

“If we talking about drugs let’s talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why yall don’t wanna talk about the Epstein files?” she wrote on X, pointing out the controversy surrounding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the continued public scrutiny over newly released documents.

Per People, The University of California, Berkeley’s Deportation Data Project recently obtained data on nearly 220,000 people arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement between the day Trump took office for his second term and Oct. 15, 2025.

That data, which was compiled by an internal ICE office and made public in a lawsuit filed against the agency, showed that almost one-third of those arrested in that timeframe had no criminal record. As for those who had been convicted in the past, the data doesn’t distinguish between minor offenses and violent crimes.

With those stats in mind, it’s not hard to believe ICE agents could randomly detain people at Cardi B–or any Latino artist’s–show, simply for existing.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Cardi B News Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

    Beyoncé Just Dropped Her Super Bowl Photos — And The Looks Were Worth The Wait

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Voter casting ballot during election at polling station, people participating in democracy

    What Is The Save America Act & Why Could It Be A Problem For Married Women?

    MadameNoire
    2025 Dreamville Music Festival

    J. Cole Fires Back At Cam’ron, Asks Judge To Toss Lawsuit

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl LVII - State Farm Stadium

    Top 10 Super Bowl Halftime Shows Since 2000 Ranked By Viewership

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    The 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Cardi B Kicks Off Her Little Miss Drama Tour With A Turbo-Charged 2-Hour Setlist For A Sold-Out California Crowd

    Comment
    iOne Editorial | BOSSIP's Black History Hidden Gems | 2026-02-05
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    BOSSIP’s Black History Hidden Gems: Abdul Rahman Ibrahima Was The ‘Prince Among The Slaves’ Whose Story Spanned Continents & Centuries

    Comment
    Relationship Goals asset
    16 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    ‘Relationship Goals’: Swoony Stunner Kelly Rowland & Her On-Screen Method Mannn Spark Heart Eye Hysteria Over Buzzy Rom-Com Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

    Comment
    Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Sideline Scene-Stealers: Jay-Z Brings Daughters Blue Ivy & Rumi To The Super Bowl For An Adorable Football Family Outing

    Comment
    Jake Paul x Anthony Joshua x Bad Bunny
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Fragile-Faced Puerto Rico Resident Jake Paul Backpedals Bashing Bad Bunny As ‘Fake American,’ Logan Paul Blasts Bothered & Brittle Brother’s Comments

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close