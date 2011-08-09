Twitter Files: Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Tweets About Going To College

Awww, lil Jasmine Jordan is going to college!!! The Syracuse bound teen recently tweeted about her preparations and her dorm room wish list:

“I pretty much bought everything I need for my dorm,” she posted last week. Only five things were left on her checklist: picture frames (“to remember ALL my loves by”), towels, a new robe, new Uggs & hunter boots, and a new winter jacket — “basically everything to prepare for the winter.”

She tweeted that she’s already bought season tickets for Orange football and basketball and even posted a picture of a Snapback Syracuse Orange hat with Otto the Orange on it. Additionally, she shared excitement about meeting her new roommate and the fun of living in a co-ed dorm on campus.

Source