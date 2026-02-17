Close
President Obama Attends All-Star Game Amid Trump Criticism

Unbothered Barack Obama Shakes Off Trump’s ‘Clown Show’ Ape Video, Attends All-Star Game With Forever FLOTUS & Daughter Sasha

Unbothered Obama was all smiles at the NBA All-Star game after shaking off THAT racist video posted by President Trump, dubbing it a "clown show."

Published on February 17, 2026
Unflappable former President Barack Obama weighed in on Donald Trump’s now-deleted social media post depicting him and forever FLOTUS as apes before shaking off the shameless “clown show” and cooly kicking it courtside at the NBA All-Star game.

75th NBA All-Star Game
Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

As previously reported, during the late hours of Feb. 5, Trump shared a racist video of Barack and Michelle Obama’s faces edited onto the bodies of two apes in what appeared to be a jungle setting.

The imagery immediately drew criticism from observers who pointed to the long racist history of comparing Black people to primates.

The post was later removed on Feb. 6, but not before it circulated widely online and became a flashpoint in ongoing debates about political rhetoric and social media conduct. Trump has maintained that he did nothing wrong and shouldn’t apologize, while the White House blamed the entire thing on a “staffer.”

Obama Reaction: “A Distraction” And A “Clown Show”

After initially ignoring the video, former President Obama addressed the controversy during a Feb. 14 interview with podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen.

USA Today reports that while responding to concerns about the tone of political messaging and whether the country can recover from such discourse, Obama suggested that while the incident may capture headlines, it does not necessarily reflect everyday Americans.

“It is true that it gets attention. It’s true that it’s a distraction,” Obama said.

He emphasized that his experiences traveling the country suggest many Americans still value civility.

“But as I’m traveling around the country, as you’re traveling around the country, you meet people, they still believe in decency, courtesy, kindness,” he added.

Obama went further, criticizing what he described as a broader pattern of spectacle-driven political communication.

“There’s this sort of clown show that’s happening in social media and on television,” he said, adding that there appears to be diminishing concern about maintaining “decorum and a sense of propriety and respect for the office.”

Following his words, Obama was spotted in Los Angeles at the NBA All-Star game, where he was showered with love from fans in the stands. The former POTUS attended alongside micro-braided Michelle Obama and his youngest daughter, Sasha Obama, where they sat as a family.

The 2026 NBA All-Star Game
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

“My favorite teammates on and off the court,” forever FLOTUS captioned an Instagram post, showing herself and the former president, alongside Sasha.

During the game, President Obama went viral when he caught a loose ball heading straight for himself and Michelle. The quick-handed leader effortlessly grabbed the ball before it could hit Michelle and smiled and laughed about it with Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker.

Another viral moment featured Obama receiving a standing ovation from the Intuit Dome crowd.

Some people’s president could never.

NBA All Star 2026: Celebrities
Source: Anadolu / Getty

