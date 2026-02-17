Close
Celebrity

Krewe of Tucks throws racist doll at Black girl during Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras Menace: Black Child Thrown Black Doll With Noose-Like Beads, Krewe Of Tucks Terminates 2 Members

Published on February 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Mardi Gras 2026
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

It’s goes without saying that Mardi Gras a special time of year in New Orleans when the city gathers to celebrate one of the most historic cultural events in America. Sadly, this years festivities took. A dark turn when a young Black girl experienced overt racism is for the first time. 

According to NOLA, Railyn Lee was celebrating her 7th birthday with her family on Sunday when she caught a Black doll with Mardi Gras beads tied around its neck in a noose-like fashion. The racist effigy was thrown from a parade float called “Crack Pipe” that was operated by Krewe of Tucks, an irreverent Mardi Gras group known for satire, political parody, and over-the-top behavior. The girl’s father, George Lee, didn’t realize what the doll was until taking inventory of the wares they had collected throughout the day.

“Initially, I was pretty heartbroken,” he said.

“Her innocence had to be taken from her. She didn’t understand why she couldn’t have it. And that’s not a conversation to be having with a 7-year-old.”

A social media post showing the doll in question sparked outrage and demands for accountability.

Shayna Lee, Railyn’s mother, also released a statement speaking to her anger and sadness that her child was accosted in this way on her birthday.

The righteous indignation became so loud that the city’s mayor Helena Moreno responded and invited the family to watch another parade with her

Community leaders and civil rights activists representing SCLC, NAACP, ACORN, and National Action Now gathered publicly to demand consequences for Krewe of Tucks.

“We want accountability,” said Janet Tobias of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. “We want the krewe to pay a $5,000 fine. We also want to meet with that organization (the Krewe of Tucks) and we want them to be on probation.” 

George Lee says that at this time, no one from Tucks has contact him or his family to apologize or offer an explanation. We will continue to monitor this story for updates.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Jesse Jackson Election Recount 2000

    25 Jesse Jackson Quotes That Prove His Words Still Matter

    Global Grind
    KIBONEN NYFW Influencer Brunch

    Everyone Wore The Same Dress To This NYFW Brunch — Here’s Why

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    AWGE - RTW Fall 2026 - Front Row

    See Rihanna's Cheeky Wardrobe Mishap That Nearly Stole A$AP Rocky's Thunder At NYFW Show

    MadameNoire
    Suspect in Long Island Acid Attack

    New York Rapper Charged Over 2021 Elmont Acid Attack

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Latest Stories
    Valentine's Day stunners 2026
    30 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Cupid’s Angels: A Gallery Of Baddie Bombshells, Heart-Eyed Hautties & Lover Girlies Who Slayyyed On Valentine’s Day 2026

    Comment
    Rihanna attends A$AP Rocky Presents AWGE FW26 COLLECTION
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    With Love, The Fashion Killas: Rihanna Makes NYFW Appearance For A$AP Rocky’s AWGE Show, ‘Always Proud Of My Man’

    Comment
    Celebrity Sightings of Megan Thee Stallion & Klay Thompson In New York City - July 16, 2025
    Celebrity  |  imannmilner

    ‘I’m Comfy, Babe!’ Megan Thee Stallion Details Her Lover Girl Era With Klay Thompson

    Comment
    Cardi B performs at The 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
    Viral Video  |  Kerbi Lynn

    ‘That Was The Government!’ Cardi B Blames Feud With Feds For Fall Onstage During Little Miss Drama Tour

    Comment
    iOne Editorial | BOSSIP's Black History Hidden Gems | 2026-02-05
    Black History Hidden Gems  |  Jason Lee

    BOSSIP’s Black History Hidden Gems: John S. Rock Was The First Black Lawyer To Be Admitted To The Supreme Court Bar

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close