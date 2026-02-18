Close
Donald Trump Uses Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Death To Insult Obama

Couthless Comment: Donald Trump Uses Rev. Jesse Jackson's Death To Insult President Obama

Donald Trump's couth allergy flared up again yesterday while attempting to eulogize civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson upon news of his passing.

Published on February 18, 2026
Source: Bettmann / Getty

Donald Trump’s couth allergy flared up again yesterday while attempting to eulogize civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson upon news of his passing. Trump’s comments were as backhanded as you would expect, but it doesn’t make them any less grotesque.

On this Truth Social platform, Trump posted a lengthy message that was part self-congratulations, part whining, part condescending, and part disgruntled.

The statement began with complaints about consistently being labeled a racist, a label that has been attached to his jacket since the 1980s.

“Despite the fact that I am falsely and consistently called a Racist by the Scoundrels and Lunatics on the Radical Left, Democrats ALL, it was always my pleasure to help Jesse along the way,”

What a tone deaf thing to say during an alleged eulogy. Trump also took the opportunity to diss former President Barack Obama.

“Jesse was a force of nature like few others before him. He had much to do with the Election, without acknowledgment or credit, of Barack Hussein Obama, a man whom Jesse could not stand.”

Peep the full comments below.

For his part, former President Obama, the object of Trump’s deep insecurity, wrote a dignified and heartfelt message on Medium on behalf of himself and his wife, forever First Lady Michelle Obama.

Michelle and I were deeply saddened to hear about the passing of a true giant, the Reverend Jesse Jackson.

“For more than 60 years, Reverend Jackson helped lead some of the most significant movements for change in human history. From organizing boycotts and sit-ins, to registering millions of voters, to advocating for freedom and democracy around the world, he was relentless in his belief that we are all children of God, deserving of dignity and respect.”

Obama also spoke about how important Jackson was to both him and Michelle’s careers.

“Reverend Jackson also created opportunities for generations of African Americans and inspired countless more, including us. Michelle got her first glimpse of political organizing at the Jacksons’ kitchen table when she was a teenager. And in his two historic runs for president, he laid the foundation for my own campaign to the highest office of the land.”

Rest in peace, Rev. Jackson.

