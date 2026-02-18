Close
Celebrity

Fanstasia Slams 'Donor' Dad For Claiming Her Husband Stole Money

Fanstasia Slams ‘Donor’ Dad For Claiming Her Husband Stole Money From Her, Posts His Mugshot & Criminal History

Published on February 18, 2026
Fantasia is not having any of her father’s antics, putting him on blast in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Fantasia & Anthony Hamilton In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

After her husband, Kendall Taylor, re-proposed to the singer on Valentine’s Day, Fantasia’s father, Joseph Barrino, accused Kendall of stealing money from her.

Now, Fantasia has responded to these claims by posting her dad’s mugshot and saying she plans to go live later to “finish the war” he started.

“I wasn’t Going to do this but this has Gotten Out of Hand,” Fantasia began in her caption. “I cant even call you Dad or a Father, you are a DONOR!!!:

She continued: “We have covered for you long enough. My Mom and Me have made you LOOK like you were and Okay Man but NOW YOU HAVE COME FOR MY KING!!! Tonight I will go Live and behind me will stand all who know YOU!!!! How can someone steal if I Fantasia Taylor is the CEO and My King Kendall Taylor is the President of ALL OUR COMPANIES.”

Fantasia concluded her caption by writing, “Tonight I shall help finish the war you STARTED!!!”

Now that the singer has deleted the post, it’s unclear if she will still take the drama to IG Live.

Last week, on Valentine’s Day, Kendall Taylor re-proposed to his wife of 11 years, gifting her an 11-carat diamond ring in front of a packed crowd in Houston, Texas. The fairy-tale moment had fans gushing–until her father, Joseph, chimed in with his thoughts, calling the moment, “Fake Cry Bull Crap.”

He continued,

“hes giving back some of the missing money the fired financial committee says hes probably stole…that they couldn’t account for…y’all pray for fantasia! I hate this for her!”

Joseph went live on Facebook shortly after, doubling down on his accusation that Kendall is involved in Fantasia’s missing money.

“I was just told a week or so ago by a financial person that was fired from her camp that that they were running up on him [Kendall] because their was money missing,” he said in his video. “And there was no paper trail on his part, the other folk got fired but he got her [the financial person] fired.”

Joseph went on to say that he felt obligated as a dad to “shout it out,” saying he would be less of a father if he stayed silent.

