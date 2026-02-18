Behind The Scenes: What Makes A Stadium Experience Unforgettable

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Whether you’re attending or organizing your first massive event, be it sports, a concert, or a festival, it pays to know that comfortable amenities and immersive technology can help make a stadium experience unforgettable. Just as vital is pre- and post-event entertainment.

The above elements help create an intense, palpable atmosphere and unique, memorable stadium moments. They’re all vital to fan engagement, which is what pushes fans to spend over $50 billion yearly on their favorite leagues and teams, according to Deloitte.

If attendees don’t feel engaged or connected to the event, it would likely be just another “passing” memory that they’d soon forget.

What Activities Do People Do in a Stadium?

Watching live sports is the primary activity people do in stadiums. It’s one of the “favorite hobbies” in the U.S., with three in four Americans saying they engage in this activity, and two in three sports viewers reporting they’ve attended games in person, per S&P Global. Games include:

National Football League (NFL)

Major League Baseball (MLB)

National Basketball Association (NBA)

National Hockey League (NHL)

Enjoying live concerts for the ultimate fan experience is another reason folks choose to pay for a stadium visit. Indeed, despite economic uncertainties, live stadium concert attendance in North America has increased by 12% (year to date, as of May 2025), according to Goldman Sachs Research.

What Is the Nicest Stadium in America?

There’s no single “nicest” stadium in America, as this term is subjective and depends on how fans want their stadium experience (e.g., luxurious amenities vs. historic charm and tradition). Each venue has its own perks and pros, although the most notable ones include the following.

The AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. It’s one of the most iconic venues, boasting a 94,000-seat capacity, premium amenities, and a retractable roof.

There’s also the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. It’s an engineering marvel packed with some of the most high-tech and best stadium features, including a climate-controlled environment with an open-air feel and a 360-degree, 70,000-square-foot video board.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, is another. Famed for enhancing game day experience for fans, it offers affordable concessions, a 360-degree halo board, and a retractable roof.

What Makes a Stadium Experience Unforgettable?

From comfy amenities to immersive tech and entertainment before and after the event, these are some of the things that make for an unforgettable stadium experience. Whether you’re a fan yourself or one of the organizers, ensuring these elements are present can help create a one-of-a-kind event.

Comfortable Amenities

With most typical events lasting several hours, amenities designed for comfort, including premium seating, are a must for a positive stadium experience. Examples include:

Padded cushions

Wider seats

Seats with recliners or adjustable backs

Meanwhile, climate-controlled spaces, such as heated or air-conditioned indoor, semi-private, or private lounges, can offer a break from environmental elements.

Immersive and Smart Technology

You’ll find that modern venues prioritizing fan engagement and ultimate stadium experiences use the latest in immersive and connectivity technology. Examples include AR/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality) and high-density Wi-Fi.

Jumbotrons, gigantic, high-brightness LED video screens, are also sought-after, as they provide high-resolution close-ups (e.g., live play and instant replays). It’s for this reason that reputable stadiums buy a Jumbotron scoreboard.

With high-tech scoreboards, venues can provide real-time data that increases audience engagement and excitement, such as:

Game information

Scores

Statistics

Player highlights

Custom graphics and animations

Reputable venue operators also use smart tech to enhance attendee convenience. Digital wayfinders, including mobile apps and interactive signage, for instance, help guide attendees to parking areas, concessions, or public toilets.

Pre- and Post-Event Entertainment

Pre- and post-event entertainment is a value-adding component of a stadium experience, allowing attendees to get more bang for their buck.

Interactive fan zones, where attendees can enjoy VR experiences, sports challenges, and mini-games, are some examples. Live pre-game concerts and stadium tours (e.g., behind-the-scenes tours of venue facilities) are also great additions.

Stadiums or event organizers can even host on-site museums or memorabilia displays. It depends on what the event is, but it can be a related themed exhibition. Interactive exhibits telling the story of the teams, the venue, or the musician are some examples.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Exactly Is Fan Engagement?

Fan engagement refers to the emotional connection that a sports team, an artist, or a brand has with its supporters. Its goal is to turn passive viewers into active participants and loyal consumers.

Fan engagement matters significantly to stadiums because it’s a critical element that drives revenue.

Highly engaged fans attend more events and likely spend more money on concessions and merchandise. The more engaged fans that frequent stadiums, the more tickets and products venues can sell, and the more profits they can make.

How Else Can Stadiums Improve Fan Experiences?

Stadium operators can further augment fan experiences by investing in speed, security, and sustainability.

Using contactless technology, for instance, can help speed up entry and shorten concession lines. Not only can this minimize the risk of frustration among attendees, but it also benefits merchants, as the shorter the queues, the more people they can serve, and the more they can sell.

Improving stadium security is just as crucial as it safeguards attendees, players, artists, organizers, and staff from both physical and digital threats. Advanced perimeter controls, AI-powered surveillance, and robust weapons detection systems can all help.

Stadiums must also aim toward mitigating their massive environmental impact, considering the immense energy, water, and waste footprints they generate.

Reducing or even prohibiting the use of single-use plastics and investing in renewable energies (e.g., solar panel systems) are some examples of sustainable strategies. Another is encouraging sustainable transportation to and from the venue.

Making Stadium Experiences Unforgettable for Fans

Comfortable amenities, immersive technology, pre- and post-show entertainment, and improved speed, security, and sustainability are crucial elements that make for an unforgettable stadium experience.

Modern venues offering these are more likely to see higher attendance rates, fan engagement, and revenues.

If you’re looking for other informative lifestyle reads like this, we’ve got you covered. Browse the rest of our platform for more related guides and sports news.