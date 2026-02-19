Tripp Fontane Launches New Podcast On The Urban One Podcast Network

Close
Celebrity

Tripp Fontane Joins The Urban One's Podcast Network

Experience Tripp Fontane like never before with his new podcast, Tripp After Dark. A podcast covering politics, play, and everything in between.

Published on February 19, 2026
  • Tripp Fontane, an acclaimed educator and poet, hosts the show with a blend of humor, honesty, and lyrical storytelling.
  • Tripp After Dark invites listeners into open, unfiltered conversations on topics ranging from politics to personal growth. New episodes available on the Urban One Podcast Network.
  • The show aims to challenge assumptions, inspire growth, and elevate diverse voices within the culture
Tripp Fontane Joins Urban One Podcast Network
Source: Walter Gainer II | Urban One Podcast Network / R1

Urban One Podcast Network is proud to welcome Tripp After Dark, the newest addition to our growing family of culture-shaping, conversation-driving shows. Hosted by Tripp Fontane (poet, educator, TEDx speaker, and former co-host of Tonight’s Conversation) Tripp After Dark brings a daring, insightful, and deeply human perspective to today’s most compelling topics. 

With a magnetic blend of humor, honesty, and lyrical storytelling, Tripp Fontane has spent years inspiring audiences across the country. As an educator by purpose and poet by passion, he has carved out a distinctive space where vulnerability, creativity, and connection coexist. His work both onstage and online invites listeners into a world where no topic is off-limits and every conversation matters. Fontane’s celebrated TEDx Talk showcased exactly that, a gripping mix of comedy, storytelling, and spoken word that explores how habits shape our worldview. His transparent, gritty approach and unmistakably smooth delivery have earned him a loyal following from Ohio to audiences abroad. Now, with Tripp After Dark, he brings that same energy to the mic. 

“Tripp After Dark is excited to partner with the legendary Urban 1. We made it a point to partner with an organization that is not only of but also in service to the community. U1 has provided space for Black voices for the duration of my life. It’s an honor to now be one of those voices.” – Tripp Fontane 

“Tripp After Dark is the type of show that pushes culture forward. Tripp’s perspective, creativity, and authenticity align perfectly with our mission to elevate voices that challenge, connect, and inspire.” – Dre Smith, Head of Content at the Urban One Podcast Network. 

Welcome To The Night Shift 

Tripp After Dark is a platform for everyone—“from the freaks to the geeks,” as Fontane puts it. The show dives into the intersections of politics, play, culture, identity, and the beautifully complex human experience. In each episode, listeners can expect bold conversations, perspectives, and resources to challenge assumptions and inspire growth. You’ll hear stories that feel like late-night talks with your people, full of laughter, stories, education, and empowerment, all wrapped up in one podcast. 

Tripp After Dark will be available on the Urban One Podcast Network, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast players. For video, download the Tripp After Dark app to enjoy an exclusive viewing experience. 

