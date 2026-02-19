HEY TONY! J.I.D Transforms Frosted Flakes’ Classic ’90s Jingle Into A Full-Length Track

Kellogg's teams up with rapper J.I.D to reimagine the classic 'Hey Tony' jingle as a full-length track.

The new song combines the nostalgic melody with J.I.D's signature flow and modern production.

The collaboration aims to inspire teens with the same energy that defines the Frosted Flakes brand.

For everyone who grew up hearing “They’re Grrreat!” every morning in the ’90s, this one hits different.

Source: Kellogg’s / Frosted Flakes

Atlanta rapper J.I.D has teamed up with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes to bring new life to the iconic “Hey Tony” jingle—turning the classic cereal anthem into a full-length track that blends nostalgia with modern hip-hop energy.

Instead of just remixing the tune, J.I.D completely reimagines it, giving the familiar melody a fresh beat, clever bars, and his signature rapid-fire flow. The result feels less like a commercial and more like a legit throwback-meets-now anthem—one that nods to childhood mornings while still sounding at home on today’s playlists.

Laura Newman, Vice President of Brand Marketing at WK Kellogg Co., explained why the collaboration made so much sense:

“For generations, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes has been the cereal and Tony the Tiger has been the mascot that teens can turn to for inspiration, motivation and to instill the confidence needed to take on what’s ahead…That’s why we couldn’t be more excited to team up with J.I.D to recreate the ‘Hey Tony’ jingle into a full-length track that brings the same energy that defines Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes.”

And honestly, that’s exactly what it feels like. J.I.D doesn’t just rap over a jingle—he turns it into something you’d actually replay, flipping a piece of ’90s pop culture into a modern motivational track.

Where to Stream The New “Hey Tony” Track

The song is available now on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, making it easy for fans to add it straight to their rotation.

Limited-Edition Merch And Cereal Drops

Along with the song, Kellogg’s and J.I.D are also rolling out exclusive “Day Ones” merch and a special Frosted Flakes cereal box featuring Tony the Tiger and J.I.D.

The items are available exclusively through J.I.D’s official store—making them must-haves for fans and collectors alike.

More Than Music: Mission Tiger

The collaboration also connects back to Kellogg’s ongoing Mission Tiger initiative, launched in 2019 to support middle school sports programs across the country.

Through Mission Tiger, fans can help fund new equipment, improve facilities, and expand sports programs by purchasing Frosted Flakes and uploading their receipts to MissionTiger.com. Each upload triggers a $3 donation to DonorsChoose.

A ’90s Classic, Recharged

At the end of the day, this isn’t just about cereal or merch—it’s about taking a beloved ’90s anthem and giving it new life through J.I.D’s voice and creativity.

By putting his stamp on “Hey Tony,” J.I.D bridges generations, proving that even the most familiar childhood jingles can evolve into something fresh, relevant, and genuinely cool. And if nothing else, don’t be surprised if you find yourself humming it the next time you’re pouring a bowl of Frosted Flakes.