Making It Rain On Them Immigrants: Rihanna Signs Multi-Year Deal To Rep Barbados Officially

Looks like all that wildin’ out at Kadooment paid off in a nice way for Rih Rih.

After watching the way she was putting on for her country and culture, Bajan officials have decided that this is the way they want their country represneted for the next few years.

Pop singer Rihanna has inked a multi-year deal with the Barbados Tourism Authority to exclusively promote the island as a tourist destination. Rihanna kicked off the relationship with the BTA during her trip to Barbados last week, where she gave a performance to over 25,000 fans during a concert at the Kensington Oval, which was produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation. “I travel everywhere in the world and nothing feels like this place… never,” Rihanna said during the concert. “And it all started like really two streets over from this oval where I grew up, where I was raised, right there in Westbury — singing in the shower, annoying my neighbors. Now I’m back home with a full-on concert for my country. Thanks to you, Barbados!” As a cultural ambassador for Barbados, Rihanna will be responsible for promoting the destination and advertising campaigns, promotional appearances and on social networks.

Well… she certainly takes enough pictures on Bajan beaches, doesn’t she?