Meet The Parents: Kris Humphries’ “Humble” Folks Leave La La Land Behind On Coach Flight Home To Minnesota

We don’t get to see these folks often! For all the photo ops Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries get we haven’t seen many for his parents, William and Debra, who were spotted by the paps leaving LAX Monday night to head home to Minnesota. The couple reportedly isn’t living the same champagne life as their son — settling for COACH seats on the flight back to the Midwest.

Kris’ sister Kaela, who served as a bridesmaid, was also spotted at LAX.

Kris’ pops told Life & Style magazine:

‘We’re very happy to have Kim in the family – very happy. It’s been a whirlwind.’ He added that they are still adjusting to the attention that comes with having a famous son. ‘We aren’t used to all this,’ he said. You start having a conversation with someone and don’t realize that he’s wearing a mic.’

Poor thang! Kris’ daddy sounding like a babe in the woods.Them Kardashians are a trip! Maybe some of Kris’ humble roots will rub off on Kim’s a*s…

Yeah right.





Source