Seen On The (Short-Form Series) Scene: Malaysia Pargo & Bambi Star In Ashwin Gane’s ‘FlipDat Cases’

A Detroit-born artist and creative director has dropped a stylized, crime-inspired short-form series with reality stars.

A press release reports that Ashwin Gane’s FlipDat Cases is a short-form series filmed at Atlanta’s Gocha’s Breakfast Bar, tied to his next album.

The scripted storytelling features appearances by reality television personalities, Malaysia Pargo, formerly of Basketball Wives LA, and Bambi Benson of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, who appear in two separate storylines scored with Gane’s music.

In “Case File: The Text Thread,” Bambi appears opposite Gane in a restaurant scene that begins as a date and escalates into a confrontation.

The episode introduces Gane’s alter ego, Inspector Gane, a detective-style character who examines relationship disputes as if they were case evidence.

The second episode, “Case File: Loyalty Audit,” features Malaysia as a woman investigating her partner’s suspected infidelity.

“It’s not just about music anymore. It’s world-building,” said Gane in a statement. “Each scene is a lyric. Each flip is a case file.”

Bambi and Malaysia’s appearances expand on Gane’s earlier Flip Dat launch in Detroit, which debuted as an immersive, mystery-themed event tied to the self-directed music video that premiered on Nov. 5 on YouTube and major streaming platforms.

Set against a surreal Detroit backdrop, the video follows Inspector Gane, as he investigates the layered riddles of love, identity, and betrayal.

“When I say I directed it, I mean everything, story, color palette, wardrobe, storyboard,” Gane said in a statement. “This project let me recalibrate my public identity and show the world what I truly am: a director, a storyteller and an architect of worlds.”



Alongside the video, Gane held a Night of Mystery and Peculiarities in Ferndale, Michigan, featuring live storytelling and interactive elements, before having a release event at Atlanta’s Sauce Buckhead alongside London “Deelishis” Charles.

