Close
Celebrity

John Davidson Issues Statement about BAFTA n-word incident

Sorta Sorry? BAFTA Bigotry Bloke John Davidson Issues Insufficient Statement

Published on March 3, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - VIP Arrivals
Source: Dave Benett / Getty

The backlash from the bigotry put on display by John Davidson at the BAFTAs is still reverberating and up until this point, we had not heard very much from the perpetrator himself.

That has changed.

According to PEOPLE, Davidson has finally released a statement that was not as much of an apology as a great many people, Black people specifically, would have wanted…

I’ve been waiting all week until the dust settles after the weekend at the BAFTAs in London,” he wrote. “I would like to thank each and every one of you who have shown love, support and solidarity towards myself and the rest of the Tourette’s Community.

“Your kind words and support have got me through a very difficult week,” Davidson continued.

Honestly, he could have just kept this. The thing that people issuing “apologies” seem to consistently fail at miserably is naming the specific harm and naming the specific people harmed. Any statement of contrition is worthless and disingenuous if those two things are not present. Of course John Davidson doesn’t have to apologize for having Tourette’s and people who have been diagnosed with the disease should be respected and protected. However, that doesn’t exonerate them from accountability.

Meanwhile, Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo have been feeling the love from on stage to another starting at the NAACP awards where they presented the award for best supporting actress in a film alongside Sinners director Ryan Coogler. Lindo took a moment to address the elephant in the room and to give thanks for the support since the BAFTA incident.

“I’d just like to officially say, I appreciate, we appreciate all the support and love we have been shown in the aftermath of what happened last weekend. It means a lot to us.”

Thanks but no thanks, John Davidson. Be well.

SEE ALSO

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Glamour Women of the Year - Arrivals

    Famed Fashion Brand Hanifa Is Pressing Pause — And The Culture Is Standing Behind It

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 11 Womens SWAC Tournament

    Coach Dawn 'The Diva' Thornton Leads Alabama A&M To History In Heels — Her 9 Most Baller Looks

    MadameNoire
    US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS

    What To Know Before The Oscars 2026

    Global Grind
    Rapper Lil Durk Mugshot

    Lil Durk Murder Trial Pushed Back Until August

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Latest Stories
    Lupita Nyong'o attends Academy Museum 5th Annual Gala in Partnership with Rolex
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Lupita Nyong’o Fights Back After ‘Suffering In Silence’ From 77 Uterine Fibroids

    Comment
    Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    ‘Single’ and ‘Free’ Cardi B Seemingly Subs Ex Stefon Diggs In Scathing Rant: ‘I’m Too Sexy To Be Lonely’

    Comment
    "Spider-Man: Homecoming" Photocall
    10 Items
    Celebrity  |  Sammy Approved

    From Superhero Sweethearts To Secret Spouses: Here’s A Tomdaya Timeline Of Their Marvel-ous Romance

    Comment
    5 Items
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    Who Looked More Bangin’? Celebs Sizzle & Slay The NAACP Image Awards

    Comment
    'Spider-Man: Far From Home' film premiere, After Party, TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jun 2019
    Celebrity  |  lexdirects

    Congratulations! Zendaya & Tom Holland Are Married! Tea-Spilling Stylist Law Roach Cacklingly Confirms ‘Spider-Man’ Spouses

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close