Atlanta Hawks Have No Plans To Cancel ‘Magic City Monday’

Ten Toes On The Stilettos: Atlanta Hawks Have No Plans To Cancel ‘Magic City Monday’ Game Despite Baller Backlash

Published on March 4, 2026
Atlanta Hawks X Magic City
Source: Atlanta Hawks / Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are preparing to have the most epic NBA theme night of all time, and the haters are doing their best to make it rain on the p-poppin’ parade.

Previously, BOSSIP reported on the March 16th “Magic City Monday” game that the Hawks will play against the Orlando Magic. No, the game is not celebrating the visiting team from Florida, it is celebrating one of Atlanta’s most renowned cultural institutions for bangin’ music, bada** buffalo wings, and beautiful women.

Recently, a white San Antonio Spurs benchwarmer named *checks notes* Luke Kornet published an essay-statement on Medium petitioning the league and the Hawks to cancel this event in the name of “protecting women.”

“The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women, many of whom work diligently every day to make this the best basketball league in the world. We should promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love.

Former Hawks player Al Horford co-signed Luke’s conservative grandstanding and reposted his statement in full on social media.

Fortunately, the Atlanta Hawks are not shaken by Luke and his band of anti-booty ballers’ disingenuous grandstanding. There are no plans to abandon the theme night, the merch, or the two types of Magic City Kitchen lemon pepper wings that will be served that evening.

Last year, Hawks principal owner Jami Gertz produced a five-part docuseries titled ‘Magic City: An American Fantasy’ for STARZ to celebrate 40 years of serving quality entertainment to the city of Atlanta. He isn’t ashamed of Magic City even if Luke, Al Horford, or anybody else is. He said as much in a press release announcing the event.

”This collaboration and theme night is very meaningful to me after all the work that we did to put together ’Magic City: An American Fantasy’,” said Jami Gertz. “The iconic Atlanta institution has made such an incredible impact on our city and its unique culture.”

Luke should worry about San Antonio and stay out of Atlanta’s Black a** business.

