BLK App Brings Black Joy To Miami With BLKHouse Spring Break

BLK App Brings Black Joy To Miami Beach With Free BLKHouse Spring Break Takeover Featuring G Herbo, Zoe Spencer & Brooklyn Frost

Published on March 6, 2026
BLK is already busy making space for Black love and community. Now, the popular dating app is making extra room for Black joy this Spring Break season, this time with two days of free experiences on Miami Beach. Yeah, we said it…FREE!

BLK
Source: BLK House / BLK

While Miami Beach was once a hot spot for young spring breakers, even earning the nickname the “Sun and Fun Capital of the World,” city officials announced a “divorce” from the revenue-driving beach festivities, citing past violence and misconduct as the reason for restrictions like curfews, bag searches, DUI checkpoints, and increased policing. 

According to civil rights advocates, these increased regulatory measures disproportionately affect Black travelers who regularly frequent Miami Beach for the season.

Despite attempts to push Black spring breakers out, BLK is making sure we’re “reclaiming our time” with its BLKHouse Spring Break Takeover—a free two-day experience filled with parties, activations, and celebrity hosts like G Herbo and creators Zoe Spencer and Brooklyn Frost. And in case you didn’t catch it, the entire experience is FREE.

BLK is creating a lane for young people to have an authentic spring break experience and connect with their own community in a safe space.

BLK’s Head of Brand, Amber Cooper, spoke of the importance of the BLKHouse at this time.

“We see exactly what’s happening in Miami right now. When the city tries to shut us out or police our joy, we don’t just pack up—we build our OWN house. Spring Break is a rite of passage for Black college students and travelers who deserve to enjoy their vacation unbothered and unapologetically,” said Cooper.

BLKHouse Spring Break will be one for the books, with a jam-packed itinerary of parties, trap pilates, game shows, and more. All attendees have to do to join in on the fun is present their BLK profile upon entry.

BOSSIP will be down in Miami Beach for all the festivities, so stay tuned for more.

