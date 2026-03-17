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JAŸ-Z & The Roots Headlining Roots Picnic 2026

Best Of Both Worlds: JAŸ-Z & The Roots Headlining Roots Picnic 2026

Published on March 17, 2026
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Hov’s hitting the stage. JAŸ-Z will make his return to performing at one of the top musical festivals in the land. On Tuesday (March 17), it was announced JAŸ-Z will headline the Roots Picnic in May, alongside The Roots themselves.

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The Roots and Live Nation Urban are bringing the Roots Picnic musical festival back to Philadelphia, and this time they have one of Hip-Hop’s most celebrated figures. JAŸ-Z sits at the top of the bill and will reunite with The Roots crew, just as he did in 2001 for their Unplugged joint venture.

The Roots Picnic is a two-day event complete with performances, brand activations, vendors, and much more. The artist born Shawn Carter will rock the stage on day one (May 30) of the Roots Picnic as the closing act.

For the first time, the festival will be held at Belmont Plateau, a historic section of Philadelphia’s beautiful Fairmount Park. The move marks a significant change, and the excitement was expressed by the manager of The Roots.

“Moving the Roots Picnic to Belmont Plateau and bringing JAŸ-Z and The Roots together to perform are both bucket-list moments for us,” Manager of The Roots and President of Live Nation Urban, Shawn Gee, said. “After meeting with Mayor Cherelle Parker and hearing her vision for Philadelphia 250, she truly inspired us to dream even bigger, and we’re grateful to her, Commissioner Susan Slawson, Jazelle Jones and everyone who helped make it happen. We can’t wait to see everyone in May at the Plat.”

Making its debut in 2007, the Roots Picnic has featured a bevy of acts, including Nas, Future, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Snoop Dogg, Solange, Kaytranada, Andre 3000, Lenny Kravitz, Sexyy Redd, and more.

Pre-sale tickets are live now and can be purchased with a passcode. A general sale launches tomorrow (March 18) at 10 AM ET. Find the link here.

Stay tuned as the Roots Picnic event dates draw near.

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