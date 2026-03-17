Close
Celebrity

Stars Celebrate The Oscars At Beyoncé & Jay-Z's After-Party

Gold & Gowns: Kelly Rowland, Chlöe Bailey, And More Stars Celebrate The Oscars At Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s After-Party

Published on March 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Even when they don’t attend the big event beforehand, Beyoncé and Jay-Z know how to throw an after party.

Kelly Rowland, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and Chloe Bailey
Source: Michael Tullberg / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Bennett Raglin

The Carters celebrated the 98th Academy Awards by inviting Hollywood’s biggest names to celebrate at the famed Chateau Marmont on Sunday, March 16 for their annual Gold Party. Of course, many of the famous couple’s closest friends were all in attendance, along with the big winners from awards show, with their Oscars in hand.

Two of the night’s most-awarded stars, Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler, made an appearance at the party, per TMZ, which also reported that Austin Butler, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner, and Megan Fox were in attendance. Other photos obtained by the outlet show other stars arriving at the after-party, including Megan Fox, Sofía Vergara, Vin Diesel, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Justin and Hailey Bieber, and Jacob Elordi.

Other celebs were placed at the party from their own pics, flaunting their fancy looks for the occasion.

Bey’s longtime bestie Kelly Rowland posted a series of pictures and videos in her outfit, showing off her perfectly-toned back and her spine lined with gems in a silky black dress.

Chlöe Bailey and Ryan Destiny were also at the bash, posing in front of walls lined with Jay-Z’s brand of luxury champagne, Ace of Spades. They both wore neutral, white, and gold dresses that swept the floor.

The pair also posed with Winnie Harlow, who later posted more pictures on her Instagram page with Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, Ayra Starr, and more.

Other than some outfit pics and those taken in the photo booth, it seems like phones and cameras were limited inside the event, as evidenced by one of Harlow’s slides that features a “LAST CHANCE FOR PHOTOS” sign.

So far, Beyoncé hasn’t posted any photos of her look from the soiree, but we’re hoping to catch a glimpse at her look soon.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Beyonce Jay-Z News Newsletter Oscars

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Habitat For Humanity Hosts 2025 Los Angeles Builders Ball

    Kiki Shepard, 'Showtime At The Apollo' Co-Host, Dies At 74

    Hip-Hop Wired
    98th Oscars - Arrivals

    Meet Michael B. Jordan’s Parents, Siblings—And The Story Behind His Name

    MadameNoire

    Ryan Coogler's Braids + More Unforgettable Hair Moments At The Oscars

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    On the Set of "The Color Purple"

    They Were Robbed: The Biggest Black Oscar Snubs That Still Hurt

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    98th Oscars - Press Room
    13:46
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    ‘The Black Watch’ Post-Oscars Edition: BOSSIP & Cassius Recap The Wins, Wows & Wild Snubs Of The Academy Awards

    Comment
    Jack Harlow attends A24's "Marty Supreme" New York Premiere
    5 Items
    New Music  |  lexdirects

    Aijuswanaspeaktothemanager! Bafflingly ‘Blacker’ Jack Harlow Gets ‘D’Anglo’ Dragged To ‘Ol’ Dirty Alabaster’ Abyss For ‘Neocolonial Soul Album’

    Comment
    12 Items
    Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

    So Stunning: Celebs Sparkle, Sizzle & Slay Vanity Fair’s Oscars After-Party

    Comment
    2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Teyana Taylor Claps Back At Critics Claiming She Was ‘Doing Too Much’ At The Oscars: ‘The World Holds So Much Misery’

    Comment
    2 Items
    Celebrity  |  Danielle Canada

    So Stunning: Who Looked More Bangin’ At The Academy Awards?

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close