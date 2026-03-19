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Brandy Makes Statement On 'Platonic' Relationship With Shyne

Brandy Vocal Bible Blasts Shyne Dating Rumor, Ray J Threatens Him, Mase & Cam’ron—’Keep My Sister’s Name Out Your Mouth’

Brandy denies Shyne dating rumor, blasts Ray J for his comments defending her.

Published on March 19, 2026
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  • Shyne and Ma$e discuss their 'overlapping relationships' with Brandy, prompting outrage from her brother Ray J.
  • Brandy denies dating either rapper, stating their friendship was mischaracterized and she's releasing a memoir to tell her truth.
  • Brandy condemns her brother's social media messages, asserting she can defend herself and does not condone his actions.

There’s some serious drama going on between some old school hip-hop and R&B legends, and the Vocal Bible, Brandy, is at the center of it.

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It all started when Shyne made an appearance on Cam’ron and Mase’s podcast, It Is What It Is. During their conversation, Brandy’s name came up, which is when Mase and Shyne discussed their “overlapping relationships” with the singer.

“I was special. He came in and wanted to be special too, so I had to let him be special,” Mase joked when asked about them allegedly dating the same girl.

Shyne responded:

“No lies told. He was Shaq, he was the champion, he was the MVP. I was Kobe, no pun intended, because they said Kobe was a special friend of Brandy’s as well, but I was coming out of high school on the championship team, and he was the superstar, but I definitely did want to be special.”

He did get more serious on the subject, however, admitting that Brandy was his “dream girl,” and that he had no idea about her relationship with Ma$e. Eventually, one of their mutual friends told them what was going on.

After clips of this conversation made their way around online, Ray J—Brandy’s little brother—responded, saying that the commentary was inappropriate.

“Keep my sister’s name out of your mouth, and if not, I’m gonna slap the f***ing daylights out of you when I see you,” Ray J said in his response. “One thing n****s ain’t gonna do is talk sh*t about my sister without me going back on these big head a** n****s. Shyne, Ma$e, and Cam. I don’t know, I never had a problem with them, but I saw some sh*t today where they gotta know that a n**** gonna come back strong and say some sh*t because a n**** is not gonna let a n**** say anything and laugh and giggle and joke about a n****’s sister without me going big.”

Shyne was quick to address Ray J’s anger with a brief statement, though it likely only made the tension worse.

“Let the record reflect I DID NOT ‘HIT IT FIRST’ ……. Most respectfully @masonbetha @mr_camron @itiswhatitis_talk MAY 2 @kingsbklyn,” he wrote.

Now, Brandy has entered the conversation, making a rare statement in order to clear up her role in all of the madness.

“In the late ’90s, I had a platonic friendship with rapper Shyne. In an unfortunate turn of events, that friendship is now being mischaracterized as ‘we dated,’” the singer began in her lengthy caption. “Unequivocally, we did not! I’m not sure why an untrue narrative about a scope of what was a friendship more than 20-years ago is being reshaped during his current media interviews.”

“People telling their version of my story is why I am releasing my upcoming memoir, PHASES. It’s time to tell my truth and debunk many of the misnomers that people think they know about my life,” she continued before going on to condemn how her brother handled the situation.

“Additionally, I rarely release statements and typically ignore stories about me in the headlines even when they’re false. But when I do decide to standup for myself, I handle things on my own,” she wrote. “While I love my brother Ray J, I don’t condone or support the messages he’s shared on social media and have not asked him to defend me in any form.”

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