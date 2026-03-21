Close
Celebrity

A Surprise Latto "Like" Sparks Savage Baby Daddy Talk

Big Mama Madness: Latto’s Bump Pic & A Surprising Like From 21 Savage’s Alleged Baby Mama Send Fans Into Frenzy

One like under Latto's baby bump picture has social media slueths connecting dots to 21 Savage and THIS woman.

Published on March 21, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Latto had the internet in a chokehold when she popped out with that pregnancy announcement, glowing, growing, and still getting to the bag with a new album on the way. But while fans were busy double-tapping the baby bump and screaming “Big Mama energy,” one very specific like slipped through the cracks and sent social media into full detective mode.

21 Savage and Latto
Source: Anna Webber / Prince Williams

Now here’s where it gets interesting.

Fans noticed that Keyanna Joseph — who is widely believed to be the mother of 21 Savage’s oldest kids — quietly liked Latto’s pregnancy post. And just like that, the timeline lit up. Because out of all the likes, that one? Yeah, it hit different.

Was it just a casual scroll and tap? Or was it lowkey confirmation of what fans have been piecing together for years?

Let’s not act brand new. Folks have been clocking Latto and 21 Savage for a minute now. From sneaky clues in her “Business & Personal” video to that now-viral mystery man hand on her stomach that fans swear matches his, the speculation has been building brick by brick. Still, neither one has officially stepped up to confirm anything, keeping it cute and quiet.

But this latest “like” just added fuel to an already blazing fire.

And for those keeping score, 21 Savage is no rookie when it comes to fatherhood. The rapper is reportedly a dad of three, including sons Kamari and Ashaad with Keyanna Joseph, plus a daughter, Rhian. While he keeps his family life low-key, he’s been open about how much being a father means to him, once saying that’s where his legacy really counts.

So now fans are connecting dots, drawing conclusions, and doing what the internet does best: reading all the way into it.

At the end of the day, a like is just a like… or maybe it isn’t. Either way, the conversation is loud, the curiosity is real, and Latto’s moment is still front and center.

If the rumors turn out to be true, it’s nothing but love from here. Congrats to Big Mama, and here’s to a smooth, healthy pregnancy!

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

21 Savage Baby Mama Celebrity News Latto Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Latto & 21 Savage's Hand Announce Bun In The Oven In "Business Is Personal" Video

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Chadwick Boseman Posthumously Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

    'It Was A Matter Of Weeks:' Chadwick Boseman's Widow Opens Up About His Sudden Colon Cancer Diagnosis

    MadameNoire
    2025 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

    Congratulations! Latto Is Pregnant - See How She Revealed Her Baby News

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    The Chi

    'The Chi' Signs Off: Paramount+ Shares First Look Photos From Its Final Season

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci Arrivals
    18 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 136

    Comment
    Latto attends Pink Panther Party: Mariah The Scientist's 28th Birthday
    Congratulations  |  lexdirects

    ‘Big Mama’ For Real! Latto Announces Pregnancy & New Album With Baby Bump Reveal In ‘Business & Personal’ Video

    Comment
    Houston Rodeo Darlins Vol. 2
    30 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Hotter Than A $2 Pistol! A Second Helpin’ Of Purrrty Darlins Who Looked Mighty Fine At Houston Rodeo 2026

    Comment
    EBONY Power 100 Gala
    Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

    Kang & Coretta Foreva: Meagan Good Sweetly Swoons Over Jonathan Majors While Marking Their 1st Wedding Anniversary

    Comment
    'Nemesis' First Look Photos
    9 Items
    Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

    First-Look Photos: Courtney A. Kemp Sets Her Next Power Play With Netflix’s ‘Nemesis’ Starring Y’lan Noel

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close