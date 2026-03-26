Event blended luxury, intention, and community to explore how fragrance, friendship, and self-reflection intersect.

Guests engaged in activities like fragrance selection, reflection writing, and a candid panel discussion.

The experience offered a space for Black women to indulge in softness without compromise or explanation.

Atlanta’s soft life scene was on full display as Brown Sugar Babe welcomed beautiful baddies into an immersive evening of scent, sisterhood, and self-reflection with its Fragrance & Friendship experience.

Source: World Vision Photography/ @worldvisionphotography

The curated event that carried a Waiting To Exhale theme, blended luxury with intention, inviting women to explore how fragrance, connection, and community intersect in their everyday lives.

The evening featured a Tai Beauchamp-hosted panel conversation centered on friendship, a full-scale gifting suite, and interactive activations designed to spark both joy and vulnerability.

Source: World Vision Photography / @worldvisionphotography

Source: World Vision Photography / @worldvisionphotography

From the moment guests arrived, the tone was set.

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Attendees, dressed in their most luxurious pajama sets, were greeted at the entrance by photographers capturing the night against Brown Sugar Babe-branded backdrops. A mirrored installation adorned with affirmations offered the first invitation to pause, reflect, and step fully into the experience.

Source: World Vision Photography / @worldvisionphotography

Inside, dimly lit hallways draped in rich shades of brown led guests deeper into the activation, creating an atmosphere that felt both intimate and indulgent.

Source: World Vision Photography / @worldvisionphotography

Upon check-in, attendees received gift bags filled with journals and signature scents before selecting plush slippers to wear throughout the evening or take home. The detail set the tone for what many described as a grown woman’s version of a luxury sleepover.

Source: World Vision Photography / @worldvisionphotography

Source: World Vision Photography / @worldvisionphotography

Source: World Vision Photography / @worldvisionphotography

Inside The Experience: Luxury In Every Detail

The main activation space offered a series of immersive touchpoints that blended beauty, wellness, and self-expression.

Source: @ItsLaurynBass / Lauryn Bass

Guests moved through curated stations, including:

A gold bracelet engraving booth for personalized keepsakes



An interactive photo booth prompting reflections on friendship



A fragrance bar where attendees selected three signature scents from Brown Sugar Babe



A release wall inviting guests to write down what they were letting go of



Source: @ItsLaurynBass / Lauryn Bass

Source: @ItsLaurynBass / Lauryn Bass

Source: World Vision Photography / @worldvisionphotography

The experience encouraged vulnerability in subtle but powerful ways, as guests publicly and privately named the things they were ready to leave behind.

A Sisterhood Moment: The Power Of Presence

For me, the night carried an added layer of meaning.

Source: @ItsLaurynBass / Lauryn Bass

As the oldest of three sisters, I brought one of my younger sisters as my guest. It felt like the perfect setting to share something intentional with her, especially because my sisters have always been my built-in best friends.

Together, we moved through the experience, writing down what we were releasing. I chose “anxiety,” while she wrote down “haters.” In a room full of women doing the same, it became clear that this was more than an event. It was a shared moment of release, reflection, and affirmation.

The evening culminated in the panel experience, where guests gathered in a lounge-style setting featuring pillows, bean bags, and plush seating arranged around a candlelit stage.

Source: World Vision Photography / @worldvisionphotography

Source: @ItsLaurynBass / Lauryn Bass

Surrounded by cascading candlelight, attendees enjoyed an expansive spread of hors d’oeuvres, including lamb chops, cocktail shrimp, crab cakes, Alfredo chicken pasta, asparagus, and fresh fruit, alongside curated dessert and tea bars.

Source: World Vision Photography / @worldvisionphotography

Source: World Vision Photography / @worldvisionphotography

Source: World Vision Photography / @worldvisionphotography

Panelists Asia Milia Ware and Blake Newby led a conversation centered on the realities of friendship, self-expression, and what it means to show up fully in relationships.

Source: World Vision Photography / @worldvisionphotography

Audience members were invited into the dialogue, asking questions and reflecting on how those lessons translate into their own lives.

Not only that, but singer Tank gave a surprise performance and passed out roses as the ladies swooned.

Source: World Vision Photography / @worldvisionphotography

Source: World Vision Photography / @worldvisionphotography

The setting, paired with the honesty of the conversation, created a space where luxury was not just aesthetic, but emotional.

By the end of the night, Brown Sugar Babe had done more than host an event—it created a space where Black women could experience softness without compromise, indulge in luxury without explanation, and connect without pretense.

Source: World Vision Photography / @worldvisionphotography

In a world that often demands resilience, Fragrance & Friendship offered something different:

A reminder that softness, sisterhood, and self-care can exist all at once, and that sometimes, the most powerful thing you can do is simply show up and breathe it all in.

@ItsLaurynBass @ItsLaurynBass @ItsLaurynBass @ItsLaurynBass @ItsLaurynBass @ItsLaurynBass @ItsLaurynBass @ItsLaurynBass @ItsLaurynBass @ItsLaurynBass @ItsLaurynBass @ItsLaurynBass @ItsLaurynBass @ItsLaurynBass @ItsLaurynBass @ItsLaurynBass @ItsLaurynBass @ItsLaurynBass @ItsLaurynBass @ItsLaurynBass World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography World Vision Photography