Close
Celebrity

Cardi B Admits She Felt 'Reborn' After Offset Divorce

Cardi B Admits She Felt ‘Reborn’ After Offset Divorce: ‘I Have To Do Things For Myself Now’

Published on March 31, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Cardi B's life has transformed, with a 'new person' emerging, likely due to her divorce.
  • Cardi is urgently pursuing her goals, seeing it as 'now or never' at age 33.
  • Cardi's new hair care line, Grow Good Beauty, aims to deliver results over competing celebrity brands.

Cardi B went through a serious transformation last year, so much so, that she feels like a completely different person now.

Cardi B performs at Madison Square Garden
Source: Kevin Wong

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper stopped by Good American CEO Emma Grede’s podcast, Aspire, this week, where she opened up about all of the changes in her life recently.

Grede asked Cardi what the last few years of her life have “felt like,” which led to Cardi explaining just how different every year has been.

“Every year is different, but I feel like last year, a new person was reborn. I don’t know if it was the divorce or…something just woke me up and I feel like I’m definitely a new person.”

That led to the rapper going on an inspiring tangent about her new lease on life, sharing her sense of urgency when it comes to taking advantage of her “moment.” While she didn’t directly connect the two, it seems like leaving her marriage has given her a different outlook on life and opportunities.

“I don’t even know how to explain it…I have to do things for myself now, for real. And I gotta take things serious, for real. It’s like now or never,” she said.

When asked about her sense of urgency, Cardi responded: “I’m 33 years old, I’m in my Jesus year…It’s like God is telling me, it’s now or never. Take advantage of it.”

While speaking further about taking advantage of the opportunities presented to her, Cardi talked about her highly anticipated haircare line, Grow Good Beauty, which is focused on repairing and growing hair.

Grede mentioned all of the competition in the celebrity hair care space, specifically naming Beyoncé’s Cécred, Tracee Ellis Ross’ Pattern Beauty, and Rihanna’s Fenty. Cardi didn’t mind giving other brands their flowers, though, insisting that people will use what actually works.

“It’s not even about competition, it’s about what’s gonna have your hair growing,” the rapper said. “Like, I use Cécred and it’s very f***ing good! And that’s what I want…I want people to be like, ‘Yo, her s**t is really f***ing good!’ I don’t want nobody to complain.

“People have seen my hair transition…I’ve been doing my hair on live since like 2016,” she continued, going on to reference a “Dominican recipe” she’s been using on her hair for years, which involves boiling onions and using that water on her hair.

Grow-Good Beauty sold out during its March 2026 pre-sale and is set to officially launch online on April 15. The line features shampoos, conditioners, and serums priced from $14.99.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Cardi and Offset Divorce Cardi B Divorce News Newsletter Offset

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    Impact Music Convention

    Brandy’s Memoir Confession Sparks Outrage — Fans Slam ‘Nasty Work’ Over Wanya Morris Allegations

    MadameNoire
    US-POLITICS-TRUMP

    President Donald Trump Hurls Expletives At Iran On Easter Sunday

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Universal Pictures Presents A Halle Bailey And Chloe Bailey Hosted Private Screening For "You, Me & Tuscany" In Los Angeles On Thursday, April 2nd

    Chloe And Halle Bailey Delivered A Sister Style Moment At 'You, Me & Tuscany' Screening You Need To See

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    You, Me & Tuscany asset

    Halle Bailey & Regé-Jean Page Talk Catching Flights And Feelings & 'You, Me & Tuscany’s' Sweet, Soft Life Love [Exclusive]

    Global Grind
    Latest Stories
    "Run" Atlanta Premiere
    Reality TV  |  Kerbi Lynn

    Peach & Passion! Porsha Williams Talks #RHOA Season 17 And Finding Love With Her New Girlfriend

    Comment
    Jonathan Majors at "Magazine Dreams" Special Screening - Q&A
    Entertainment  |  Kerbi Lynn

    Jonathan Majors Falls From Unsecured Window On Daily Wire Film, Producers Refuse To ‘Negotiate With Communists’ As Crew Strikes Over Safety

    Comment
    Fanfix Live Presents: Landon Barker
    21 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 138

    Comment
    THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA: Season 17
    7 Items
    Celebrity  |  Shannon Dawson

    ‘Who Said That’, Clapbacks & A ‘265’ Days Dilemma: Porsha Williams’ Most Memorable #RHOA Moments

    Comment
    Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    World Autism Awareness Day: Emily B Bravely Shares ‘Sacred’ Story About Daughter Journey’s Autism—’There Has Been LOVE’

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Close