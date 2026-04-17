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#MelaninMagic: World Natural Hair, Health & Beauty Show Returns

#MelaninMagic World’s Largest Natural Hair Show Returns To ATL With 200+ Black-Owned Brands, Beauty Battles & Holistic Healing

Published on April 16, 2026
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Culture, community, and curls are colliding this weekend at Atlanta’s World Natural Hair, Health & Beauty Show for an ELEVATEd experience.

World Natural Hair Show
Source: World Natural Hair Show / World Natural Hair Show

Founded by legendary natural hair expert Taliah Waajid, a press release reports that the two-day gathering will take place April 18-19 at AmericasMart Atlanta, where tens of thousands are expected to ELEVATE for what organizers call the largest global celebration of natural hair, health, and holistic healing.

Now spanning more than 25 years, the event has grown from a grassroots platform promoting chemical-free hair care into a full-scale cultural showcase spotlighting fashion, fitness, finance, and entrepreneurship.

“When I first created this show, it was about giving people permission to see themselves differently—to embrace their natural beauty in a world that didn’t always affirm it,” said Waajid in an official statement.

“Over the years, it has grown into something much bigger. It’s become a space for healing, for learning, for building businesses, and for reconnecting with who we are at our core. What we’ve built is not just an event—it’s a community, and that community continues to grow, evolve, and empower each other across generations.”


This year’s lineup features a mix of entrepreneurs, creatives, and cultural commentators, including Candace Holyfield, Jamal Bryant, who will join Waajid for a featured conversation…

as well as entrepreneur Patrice “Sway” McKinney, AJ McQueen, A Lady Named Pearl, Kamal Speaks, Brandi Harvey, and Deante Kyle of the Grits & Eggs Podcast.

Programming will include live demonstrations, workshops, and panel discussions focused on beauty, wellness, and wealth-building, along with hair and barber competitions, family-friendly entertainment, and a marketplace featuring more than 250 exhibitors.

Often described as “more than an event”, the show has become a hub for connection and commerce and a space where culture and community converge.

Are YOU attending the World Natural Hair Show?

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