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Woman Accused Of Shooting Rihanna’s Home Loses Rights

UPDATE: Woman Accused Of Shooting At Rihanna’s Home Loses Parental Rights Amid Ongoing Case

The legal fallout continues for the woman accused of targeting Rihanna’s Los Angeles home.

Published on April 22, 2026
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Rihanna at AWGE - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
Source: WWD / Getty

The legal fallout continues for the woman accused of targeting Rihanna’s Los Angeles home back in March, and now it is hitting even closer to home. Read on to discover what the suspect faces next. 

According to TMZ, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz—who is facing serious charges tied to the alleged shooting incident—has officially lost custody of her child following a recent court ruling. The decision comes as Ortiz remains behind bars without bond while her criminal case unfolds.

Per the report, a Florida judge has ordered that Ortiz have zero contact with her child until further notice. The only exception would require direct approval from the child’s father, who has now been granted full custody and complete control over all parenting decisions. In other words, the court is not leaving room for flexibility right now.

The custody ruling did not come out of nowhere. Before the incident involving Rihanna’s home, Ortiz had reportedly been placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold in Florida. While she claimed those circumstances were based on false accusations, the judge still cited concerns that ultimately factored into the custody decision.

As previously reported, Ortiz was arrested in March and charged with attempted murder after allegedly driving up to Rihanna’s property and firing multiple rounds. Law enforcement sources say the singer was at home with her children at the time, making the situation even more alarming. While no one was physically harmed, the seriousness of the incident has kept Ortiz detained as the legal process continues.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 09, 2026
Source: HIGHFIVE/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Now, the custody case is essentially on pause. The court has decided that any further decisions regarding parental rights will be delayed until the criminal case tied to the shooting is fully resolved. That means Ortiz’s ability to regain any level of custody will likely depend on how things play out in the California court.

For now, the ruling shows just how seriously the courts are taking the situation. Between the criminal charges and prior concerns about her mental health, the judge prioritized the child’s safety.

As this case continues to develop, it remains a stark reminder of how quickly legal issues can extend beyond criminal charges and affect every aspect of someone’s life. 

RELATED: Ivanna Lisette Ortiz: Here’s What We Know About The ‘Bible Influencer’ Arrested For The Rihanna Beverly Hills Home Shooting

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