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UNCENSORED: Laz Alonso Gets Real About Failure & Fame

UNCENSORED: Laz Alonso Gets Real About Failure, Fame & His Hollywood Glow-Up

Laz Alonso steps all the way into his truth on the latest episode of TV One’s "Uncensored."

Published on April 23, 2026
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Laz Alonso Uncensored
Source: Courtesy / TV One

Laz Alonso steps all the way into his truth on the latest episode of TV One’s Uncensored. When it comes to keeping it real about the grind behind the glow, Alonso has a few words of wisdom to share.

The The Boys star is the latest celeb to sit down for Uncensored, and he is not holding anything back. The episode premieres April 23 on TV One and dives deep into Alonso’s journey from corporate America to commanding the big screen. It gives fans a rare, unfiltered look at the man behind the roles.

According to the official press release, the episode traces Alonso’s bold decision to walk away from a stable career on Wall Street to chase his passion in Hollywood. And while that might sound like a glamorous leap now, the actor shares that the road was anything but easy. In one of the featured clips, Alonso gets candid about failure. He goes on to explain how rejection and setbacks were not detours but necessary steps toward his biggest wins. He frames those early “no’s” as pivotal moments that ultimately shaped his resilience and sharpened his focus.

Check out the clip below: 

The episode also highlights a turning point that changed the trajectory of Alonso’s life — his decision to attend Howard University. Initially on a path toward the Navy, he reveals that it took one mentor encouraging him to think bigger for him to pivot. That shift led him to Howard’s campus, where he found not only his community but also a deeper sense of purpose. As he reflects, stepping onto that yard was a defining moment that helped him envision a future beyond what he originally imagined.

Check out that clip below: 

Known for roles in major films and hit series like The Boys and Avatar, Alonso uses this platform to discuss breaking Hollywood stereotypes and redefining what success looks like for Black actors. 

Uncensored continues its reputation for raw storytelling by allowing Alonso to speak openly about identity, discipline, and the pressure that comes with navigating fame in the social media era.

This episode shares his career and ultimately his evolution. Alonso’s story is a reminder that success is rarely linear and that sometimes the biggest risks lead to the most meaningful rewards. For viewers tuning in, expect a mix of inspiration, honesty, and a few gems that might just push you to rethink your own next move.

Be sure to tune into TV One’s Uncensored featuring Laz Alonso TONIGHT, April 23 at 8 pm/7 pm CST.

RELATED: UNCENSORED: Rickey Smiley Talks College, Comedy Career & The Tragic Loss Of His Son—’I Did The Best That I Could’

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