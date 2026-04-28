Update: Ashlee Jenae’s Body Finally Returned Home From Tanzania, Jewelry And Belongings Missing

Family frustrated by lack of information and missing belongings from investigation into influencer's death

Independent autopsy commissioned as family rejects suicide theory, seeks surveillance footage

Authorities indicate dispute with fiancé before death, but family demands more transparency

Source: Ashlee Jenae / Instagram

Every time that there is an update in this case, we are left with more questions than answers and if that is getting old for us, we can’t even imagine how frustrated her grieving family is feeling.

The passing of influencer Ashlee Jenae, whose legal name is Ashly Robinson, continues to raise increasing doubt about her cause of death and all the surrounding circumstances. According to reporting from TMZ, Robinson’s body was returned to her family in New Jersey, but none of her personal effects, including her engagement ring, were present. The last thing this family needed was more distress and suspicion as to what might have happened to their beloved.

Her father, Harry Robinson, said the family has not been told when or if those items will be returned, and they believe authorities may still be holding them as part of an ongoing investigation. The fact that he doesn’t even know for sure where Ashly’s belongings are is egregious. The family has already taken additional steps to seek answers, including commissioning an independent autopsy, though results have not yet been released. They are also preparing for a funeral service while continuing to push for clarity about what happened in her final hours.

Authorities have previously indicated that Ashlee was involved in a dispute with her fiancé, Joe McCann, shortly before her death at a hotel in Tanzania. Staff reportedly intervened and separated the couple, a detail that remains central to the investigation. While some early reports suggested the possibility of suicide, her family has firmly rejected that theory, describing her as full of life and showing no signs of self-harm. They have also expressed frustration over limited communication from McCann and are attempting to obtain surveillance footage from the hotel.

HelloBeautiful confirmed Robinson’s successful return to the United States by speaking directly to her close friend, Savannah Britt, who has been vocal on social media about this case and ensuring that accurate information is being disseminated to the public. “Because the investigation is ongoing, her parents and I are not taking interviews at this time. However, as of today the body was successfully returned to the United States. The family is still awaiting the results from the autopsy.”

Ashly Robinson’s family deserves the full truth and nothing but the truth, so help them, God. This entire scenario is a nightmare, and the intense levels of suspicion have to be excruciating. Joe McCann and the Tanzanian police had better start coming up with some real answers, or more hell will be raised.