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LeBron Jokes About Bronny And Will Anderson Comparisons

LeBron James Jokes About The Bronny James, Will Anderson Jr. Lookalike Chatter, Calls NFL Player His ‘Fourth Child’

LeBron James had funny commentary on the uncanny resemblance between his son, Bronny, and Texans star Will Anderson Jr.

Published on May 4, 2026
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LeBron James is always one for a good little jokey joke, and this time it involves his oldest son, Bronny, and Houston Texans pass-rusher Will Anderson Jr., who bears a striking resemblance to his progeny.

Source: Jeff Kravitz/ Steve Russell

After sports fans started pointing out how similar the eldest James kid and Anderson looked, LeBron took notice, but when the NFL star attended Game 6 of the first round of the NBA playoffs, things got even funnier.

When James hit the hardwood in the fourth quarter, Anderson helped up the veteran player before they shared a fun dap and some laughs.

After the game, James was asked about the moment, as well as his thoughts on the comparisons between Bronny and Anderson.

“It was good to see him. You know, that’s my fourth child. Him and Bronny are twins and don’t nobody know it. Me and Savannah [James] have been trying to keep it under wraps for a long time,” he said. “But nah, no disrespect to his parents, his real parents. Let me not get nothing started.”

Anderson also got to see his “brother” Bronny play in the game as he was subbed in with three minutes remaining. The Lakers defeated the Houston Rockets 98-78 to advance to the second round. At 41 years old, James is still one of the most dominant players in the NBA; however, Bronny has also risen to the occasion in this postseason. With injuries to both Austin Rivers and Luka Doncic, the younger James has had to put up more minutes to help the Lakers overcome their personnel shortage.

He had also been a huge factor in the success of Los Angeles’ G League team, the South Bay Lakers, last season, when he averaged 21 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. Despite the noise of him being a nepo baby, he’s continued to shut down the doubters of his abilities, much to the delight of watchers like his “brother” Will Anderson.

Go, Bronny!

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