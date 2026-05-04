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Ne-Yo & Howie Mandel Face Off In Gaming Championship

Controller Clash: Ne-Yo & Howie Mandel Go Head-To-Head In 2026 Global Gaming League SZN ZERO Championship

Published on May 4, 2026
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The Global Gaming League once again collided celebrity culture and competitive play for a culture-meets-controller crossover, this time with Howie Mandel and Ne-Yo.

Global Gaming League (GGL)
Source: Global Gaming League / (GGL)

The league’s SZN ZERO Championship Gaming Match transformed WePlay Studios into a high-energy venue on April 9, bringing together esports, live music, and celebrity competition.

Global Gaming League (GGL)
Source: Global Gaming League / (GGL)

Mandel’s “Howie Do It Team” squared off against Ne-Yo’s “GNTLMNS Gaming” team in a fast-paced, winner-takes-all faceoff for a $50,000 cash prize courtesy of Atlas Earth.

Global Gaming League (GGL)
Source: Global Gaming League / (GGL)

Presented alongside iHeartMedia, the crowd pulled up in full force, from fans to familiar faces, signaling the league’s mission to make gaming a mainstream mainstay.

Global Gaming League (GGL)
Source: Global Gaming League / (GGL)

On Instagram, the league announced that $40,000 would be given to Ne-Yo’s team while Mandel’s team would take home $10K as no winner was declared, making way for a rematch.

Before the battles began, the pre-show included performances from Dom Innarella, West Phal, IAMJMARS, HOPP, Bella Renee, and Murkemz, with hosting from Terrence Green. A press release reports that Kardinal Offishall was also the halftime performer.

As previously reported, Ne-Yo’s team previously faced off with T-Pain’s Nappy Boy Grizzlies, and the GNTLMN gamer told BOSSIP that gaming is a great unifier.

“Everybody games…there’s no age barrier, no language barrier, no color barrier.”

Global Gaming League (GGL)
Source: Global Gaming League / (GGL)

That spirit carried into the SZN ZERO showdown, which was streamed on YouTube on April 24.

Global Gaming League (GGL)
Source: Global Gaming League / (GGL)

If you missed it, check it out below.

Global Gaming League (GGL)
Global Gaming League
Global Gaming League (GGL)
Global Gaming League
Global Gaming League (GGL)
Global Gaming League
Global Gaming League (GGL)
Global Gaming League
Global Gaming League (GGL)
Global Gaming League
Global Gaming League (GGL)
Global Gaming League
Global Gaming League (GGL)
Global Gaming League
Global Gaming League (GGL)
Global Gaming League
Global Gaming League (GGL)
Global Gaming League
Global Gaming League (GGL)
Global Gaming League
Global Gaming League (GGL)
Global Gaming League
Global Gaming League (GGL)
Global Gaming League

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