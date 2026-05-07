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Judge Dismisses Will Smith Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

It’s A Wrap: Judge Dismisses Will Smith Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Filed By Former Tour Violinist

Published on May 7, 2026
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Will Smith just got a big legal win, months after a lawsuit was filed against him.

Will Smith
Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Violinist Brian King Joseph, who toured with the Fresh Prince of Bel Air alum last year, previously sued the actor for sexual harassment and wrongful termination.

During the alleged incident, which happened in 2025, Joseph claimed someone entered his Las Vegas hotel room when he wasn’t there and left a note that read, “Brian, I’ll be back … just us,” signed by “Stone F.” Brian also claims the alleged intruder left wipes, beer, and HIV meds. In the lawsuit, he alleges that Smith was grooming and priming him for sexual activity.

After reporting the incident, the violinist claims he was fired as retaliation, but Will insists that’s false, fighting back by asking for the complaint to be tossed. On Tuesday, May 5, the judge agreed with Smith and dismissed the suit, per reports from TMZ.

According to the judge’s ruling, Brian’s lawsuit doesn’t qualify as sexual harassment because it “fails to adequately allege conduct that is sufficiently severe or pervasive.” In his ruling, he also writes that the accuser hadn’t sufficiently pled facts that the only other people with access to his hotel room were Will or his management, since he’d left his bag with his room key in a van with other crew members.

While the judge tossed the case, he did give Brian the opportunity to amend his complaint and try to fix the problems that got it thrown out of court. It’s unclear whether or not he will take that opportunity to try again.

Joseph filed his lawsuit in January 2026, and in response, Smith’s lawyer immediately fought back.

“Mr. Joseph’s allegations concerning my client are false, baseless, and reckless,” Allen B. Grodsky told TMZ at the time. “They are categorically denied, and we will use all legal means available to address these claims and to ensure that the truth is brought to light.”

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