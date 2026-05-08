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Trial Date Set For Man Accused Of Stealing Beyoncé Music

Cowboy Carter Consequences: Trial Date Set For Man Accused Of Stealing Unreleased Beyoncé Music

Kelvin Evans will stand trial in Atlanta next week, after being accused of stealing unreleased music during a Cowboy Carter tour stop.

Published on May 8, 2026
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Beyoncé attends 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
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The man accused of stealing unreleased Beyoncé music during her Cowboy Carter tour stop in Atlanta now has a trial date. According to 11Alive, Kelvin Evans is scheduled to stand trial beginning Monday, May 11, after being accused of breaking into a vehicle connected to Beyoncé’s team and taking off with hard drives, laptops, tour materials, and other sensitive items. For the BeyHive, this case has been one of those stories that sounded wild from the jump because we’re not just talking about a regular car break-in; we’re talking unreleased Beyoncé music allegedly being stolen while one of the biggest tours in the world was actively moving through the city.

The theft reportedly happened on July 8, 2025, just days before Beyoncé was set to perform at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Atlanta leg of her Cowboy Carter tour. Police reports said Beyoncé’s choreographer, Christopher Grant, and dancer Diandre Blue parked a rental vehicle near Krog Street Market before returning to find that someone had smashed a window and stolen two suitcases. Inside those bags, according to reports, were two Apple laptops and five thumb drives containing unreleased music, watermarked tracks, show footage, past and future set lists, and other tour-related files. Basically, whoever took those bags allegedly walked away with the kind of material artists, teams, and labels usually keep under serious lock and key.

When Bossip previously reported on the story, it was noted how serious the situation was because of what was reportedly inside those hard drives. That context matters even more now that the case is moving toward trial. This was not just a theft of expensive electronics or designer items, although those were reportedly taken too. The bigger issue was the possibility of private creative work, tour planning, and future performance details ending up outside Beyoncé’s camp before they were ever supposed to be seen or heard by the public.

As for how Evans allegedly got tied to the case, investigators reportedly used a mix of tracking information, surveillance footage, and witness statements. According to PEOPLE, cameras captured a 2025 Hyundai Elantra connected to the theft, and authorities later traced the vehicle back through its owner, who reportedly told investigators that Evans had used the car that day. PEOPLE also reported that surveillance footage later showed Evans, his niece, and a child removing black bags from the vehicle. Evans was arrested in September 2025 in Hapeville, Georgia, and booked on a charge of entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, along with a parole violation.

One of the biggest pieces of the case is that the stolen items reportedly still had not been recovered after Evans’ arrest. Atlanta police told the Associated Press at the time that none of the items had been found, which only made the situation feel even more serious. For any artist, unreleased music being stolen is a major headache. For Beyoncé, who has built so much of her modern career around secrecy, surprise, and precision, it is a whole different level of messy.

Now, with the trial set to begin, the case is moving from viral headline to courtroom matter.

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