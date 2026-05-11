Get Well: Mizzou Superstar Running Back Ahmad Hardy Shot At Mississippi Concert, Listed As ‘Stable’

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Gun violence is putting our Black youth at serious risk in America and something has to be done.

Ahmad Hardy, one of college football’s rising stars and a standout running back for the Missouri Tigers, is recovering after being shot during a concert in Laurel, Mississippi, early Sunday morning. According to reports from CNN, Hardy underwent surgery shortly after the incident and is now listed in stable condition. School officials said he is alert and moving around as doctors continue monitoring his recovery. Missouri Athletics released a statement expressing support for Hardy and his family, calling him “deeply loved” by teammates, coaches, friends and fans. The university also said there is currently no timeline for his return to football activities.

“Ahmad underwent surgery Sunday in Mississippi and is in stable condition,” the statement read. “Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans. We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support.”

Authorities in Mississippi are still investigating the shooting, which reportedly happened during a concert that turned chaotic after gunfire erupted. Police have reportedly detained multiple people for questioning as the investigation continues.

The news is sending shockwaves through the college football world because Hardy has quickly become one of the nation’s top running backs. The Mississippi native first made a name for himself at Louisiana–Monroe Warhawks, where he won Sun Belt Freshman of the Year honors before transferring to Missouri. In his first season with the Tigers, Hardy exploded onto the national scene by rushing for more than 1,600 yards and 16 touchdowns while earning first-team All-SEC and All-American recognition. He also became a finalist for the prestigious Doak Walker Award.

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Despite the potentially life-threatening incident, reports indicate there is optimism Hardy could eventually return to football. We’re sure that he, along with his family and friends, are praying for a fully recovery. Include our prayers in that bunch.