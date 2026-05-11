Celebrity Home Tour Moments That Made Us Rethink Our Own Living Spaces

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Instead of viewing a celebrity home tour as unattainable, Black homeowners can recreate many features and themes to upgrade their own palaces. Homes from Devin Booker to Viola Davis to designer Justina Blakeny reveal the power of personalization, nature, and Black-centric art to create a vibrant, cozy space unique to you.

The Root reported that Beyoncé and Jay-Z broke the record for the most expensive home purchase by a Black owner after buying their $200 million pad in Malibu in 2023. While we’re sure that home is lavish and clearly huge, you don’t need that price to create an escape worthy of media coverage.

Who Owns Some Trending Celebrity Homes?

Black celebrity homes are diverse in style and features, but many share common themes like nature and cultural support through art. From NBA stars to singers to Oscar-winning actresses, there are beautiful homes worth touring.

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon didn’t build their home in Toluca Lake, California, as a celebrity showpiece but a cozy, real home that’s a personalized, peaceful escape. The acting couple is surrounded by creeping vines outside and has a choice between their jacuzzi or saltwater pool for couples’ bathing time.

Their Agojie warrior sculpture and furniture fabric patterns show their cultural expression.

Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz

When it comes to noteworthy Black celebrity homes, stars such as Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz often top the list with their oceanside mansion featuring Black artwork and a stunning view of the Pacific Ocean through floor-to-ceiling curved glass walls.

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Their devotion to showcasing Black visual creatives from Black American and African artists has led to a collection now massive enough to showcase at museums.

Devin Booker

Devin Booker’s home in Arizona features expansive mountain views, a custom granite slab coffee table, and a fireplace. One reviewer described it as “clean and mature.”

Justina Blakeny

Interior designer Justina Blakeny’s home mixes the right touch of color and natural light. Lots of pink and other pastels create a warm, earthy, positive energy along with endless plants and terracotta.

She loves “bringing out our family’s personality,” as you can see with hanging instruments and her husband’s wall of books.

RuPaul

RuPaul’s home is as overtop and full of life as one would expect. The dressing room features mannequins, sleek island storage, and pink and black chairs that make the room look more like a high-end boutique.

How Can Black Celebrity Home Design Inspire You?

Many of these Black celebrities have homes with a solid neutral base with bold elements of color and texture throughout in accessories, fabric patterns, and art.

Cultural expression through Black art and self-creativity is a common theme, with Carmelo Anthony and Viola Davis both having a portrait of Muhammad Ali, and Alicia Keys having a passion for extensive collecting. Designer Justina Blakeny curates her own interior work with fabric designs and pillows, along with other elements like a woman’s portrait found at a flea market and vibrant family picture frames.

From the Arizona mountains to the ocean below, natural light and good views matter, especially when it permits the interior to easily flow outdoors. Chloe Bailey’s Los Angeles apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows with a 360-degree view of the city.

One point to take away from a typical Black celebrity home tour is to make your home about you. Whether you want to have a life-sized Transformer at your entryway like Tyrese or a fireplace in your bathroom like Lil Baby, your home should be a personal statement focusing on your personality and comfort.

What Are Some Black Celebrity Lifestyle Trends?

Having enough money can buy you a home with lots of space. However, true peace comes through atmospheric elements, like plants, water views, and open spaces.

These Black celebrities also ensure they and every guest can drink in style. Basketball star Jimmy Butler’s celebrity home renovation includes an impressive custom-built wine cellar with 11,000 bottles. Teetotalers can still refresh themselves at his custom coffee bar featuring professional machines straight from Italy.

What Does a Typical Black Celebrity Home Tour Show About Bathrooms?

These homes often spare no expense in the bathroom. Lil Baby has a custom sculptural bathtub, imported from Italy. He stays cozy when showering with six shower knobs, a rainfall showerhead, and a real fireplace.

RuPaul’s bathroom walls are covered in green silk wallpaper with silhouettes of his profile wearing iconic wigs from his Drag Race show.

A consultation with Five Star Bath Solutions can be the first step to creating your own bespoke spa-like bathroom you won’t want to leave. The right bath upgrades can enhance your wellness and health by promoting blood circulation, and give you more time with easier-to-clean materials like natural stone instead of tiny tiles.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which Rapper Has the Biggest House?

The competition for the rapper who has the biggest home is pretty tight. So far, Rick Ross is generally recognized for owning the largest real estate property, a 100-room 235-acre Georgia estate. It features a bowling alley, home theater, and 21 bathrooms.

What’s considered to be the largest residential pool in North America is also here.

Drake’s home, called “The Embassy,” is in Toronto, Canada, and is a 50,000 square-foot custom-built home that includes an indoor NBA-sized basketball court.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé once again made headlines for purchasing a $200 million mansion. The abode is in Malibu, has 40,000 ft., and is California’s most expensive home sale.

Who Is a Famous Black Interior Designer?

Harold Curtis Brown was a designer who became famous for crafting interiors for popular nightclubs during the Harlem Renaissance period. His most famous work included the interior design of the Cotton Club and the Saratoga Club.

Enjoy Economical Luxury Lifestyle Goals with Celebrity Inspiration

Taking a few minutes to view a celebrity home tour can inspire common homeowners to enhance their personal spaces. Work with natural stone from tables to tubs, emphasize natural light and open spaces, and display your cultural pride through art and sculpture that can create ideal focus pieces.

Learn more about creating an “MTV Cribs” style home by checking out other design and home-based content on our website.