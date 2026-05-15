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Kandi Kandidly Says She's Not 'Healed' From Todd Tucker Divorce

Kandi Koated Konfirmation: Kandi Burruss Says She’s Not ‘Healed’ From Todd Tucker Divorce–‘I Try Not To Talk About It’

Kandi Burruss has yet to fully recover from the emotional impact of her split from partner Todd Tucker, she recently revealed.

Published on May 15, 2026
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Source: Kandi Burruss and Todd | Paras Griffin / Paras Griffin

Kandi Burruss is opening up about the emotional toll of her divorce from Todd Tucker, and kandidly konfirming that she hasn’t fully “healed” from the split. In an interview with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 14, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared that she’s been trying to keep herself occupied since the marriage ended.

“I don’t think I’m healed. I don’t,” Burruss told the outlet after wiping away a few tears. “I’m one of those people like I try not to talk about it I guess. I don’t like to talk about stuff because I don’t like to be emotional. I don’t like to be sad. I like to lean into the positive, lean into the fun.”

Why did Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker get divorced?

Burruss first filed for divorce on Nov. 21, 2025, bringing an end to their 15-year marriage. While she has largely stayed quiet about what led to the split, a source told People in December that infidelity may have played a role.

“Kandi and Todd had been having marriage troubles for a while now. Kandi was not happy because she found out that Todd had been talking to other women behind her back. She had no idea,” the source alleged.

Tensions appeared to spill into public view in April, when Burruss referred to Tucker as “Cheat-ee Pablo” during a social media spat. The moment followed Tucker’s accusation that she was trying to profit off their breakup through ticket sales for her one-woman show, I Did I Do I’m Done.

To promote the show, Burruss shared a throwback clip from RHOA, which also featured her mother, Momma Joyce, and Tucker in a now-viral scene. In the clip, Momma Joyce jokingly referenced “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” telling Tucker nothing would stop her from “keeping on” his “a**.”

Tucker wasn’t pleased by the clip. 

“They will use me until I’m all used up,” he said at the time. “And I was supposed to be the opportunist! Damn! Get your tickets!”

Burruss responded sharply, writing:

“Please stop playing victim…wrong road…wrong road.” She later doubled down on the nickname “Cheat-ee Pablo” after Tucker had labeled her “Petty Pendegrass.”

That same month, Burruss also previewed a song from her one-woman show titled “My Man’s Been Cheating On Me!” in which she describes discovering a situation at home that no wife would want to face. Still, the infidelity claims remain unconfirmed.

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s divorce was finalized on March 24, officially closing the chapter on their long-running marriage.

What are your thoughts on Kandi’s emotional interview?

RELATED CONTENT: Kandi Burruss Reportedly Found Out Todd Tucker Was ‘Talking To Other Women Behind Her Back’ Before Breakup

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