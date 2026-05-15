Subscribe
Close
Celebrity

Drake Releases 3 Albums: 'Iceman,' 'Maid of Honour' & 'Habibti'

Drake’s 3 Albums ‘Iceman,’ ‘Maid of Honour’ & ‘Habibti’ Arrive Along With Personal Family Confessions, Kendrick Disses

Published on May 15, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Drake is back in a big way, dropping three new albums on Friday, May 15.

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two
Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

Having teased his highly-anticipated project, Iceman, for years now, the Canadian rapper surprised fans by dropping a trilogy of albums. At midnight ET on May 15, Iceman was released alongside Maid of Honour and Habibti. These are his first major projects since 2023’s For All The Dogs.

Earlier on Thursday, rumors were circulating that Drake’s Iceman release would be followed by Maid of Honour about an hour later, according to DJ Hed on X. But, soon after these rumors began, Aubrey announced that the trio of projects would drop simultaneously as his Iceman Episode 4 livestream finished.

“All 3 albums dropping at midnight from the biggest sound,” he said before unveiling the album cover images with individual posts on Instagram.

Altogether, the album trilogy has a total of 43 songs and features guest appearances from Future, 21 Savage, PartyNextDoor, Central Cee, Popcaan, Sexyy Red, Qendresa, Molly Santana, Loe Shimmy, Iconic Savvy, and Stunna Sandy.

The second the album dropped, fans were listening to all of the projects with fresh ears, searching for meaning throughout his bars. Towards the end of the opening track on Iceman, “Make Them Cry,” Drake revealed that his father, 71-year-old Dennis Graham, was battling cancer.

My dad got cancer right now, we battlin’ stages / Trust me when I say there’s plenty things that I’d rather be facin’ / For real / And this time, ask me to dig deeper, I’ll gladly explain it,” he raps on the song.

Alongside the release of Iceman, Dennis took to Instagram to support his son, posting a heartfelt photo of himself and Drake sharing an embrace along with the caption, “The Ice Man and The Nice Man just doing what we do, don’t get it twisted, 🔜🙏🏽.”

Following the album’s release, TMZ caught up with Dennis Graham on the street, who revealed that he’s currently in remission from lung cancer.

“No, that was a while back. I’m okay now. I’m wonderful,” he told the paparazzi. “My phone’s been blowing up all night. Thank you guys for the concern—I love you all, and from the bottom of my heart I appreciate you.”

Dennis continued, “It was lung cancer at first but fortunately I got a message that it disappeared. And here I am.”

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Album Drake News Newsletter

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Bossip

    You May Also Like

    2026 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch Party

    'Don’t Edit My Stretch Marks': Olandria Carthen On Her 'Sports Illustrated' Debut

    Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
    Darryl M. Bell, Lisa Bonet, Dawnn Lewis, Kadeem Hardison, Jasmine Guy, Debbie Allen, Cree Summer and Sinbad of "A Different World" (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc for Nickelodeon Television)

    Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ Sequel: Here’s What We Know So Far

    Global Grind
    2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci - Arrivals

    Pam Grier Says Stan Lee Saw Her As A Muse For Marvel Characters

    Hip-Hop Wired
    Shyla Cummings

    7-Month-Old Baby Left Motherless After GA Woman, 25, Shot & Killed By On-&-Off Boyfriend Who Turned Gun On Himself

    MadameNoire
    Latest Stories
    9th Annual Culture Creators Awards Brunch
    2 Items
    CELEBITY  |  Shannon Dawson

    CAP & Gown? Dr. Cheyenne Bryant Says She ‘Won’t Prove Anything’ As Doctoral Doubters Demand Dissertation Defense Receipts —’My Obedience Is To God’

    Comment
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Cardi B Responds To Viral Video Of Her ‘Cussing Out’ Stefon Diggs Amid Reconciliation Reports: ‘Sometimes I Forget I’m A Celebrity’

    Comment
    2022 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet
    10 Items
    Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

    GYATTY GYAL: Copiously Caked Up Chlöe Bailey Causes Commotion With Sun-Kissed Vacay Yams In St. Lucia, Sets Social Media Ablaze

    Comment
    Amazon MGM Studios' film, "MELANIA" World Premiere
    Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

    Nicki Minaj Insists ‘Lots Of Rappers Don’t Like Jay-Z’ While Explaining The Incidents That Made Her Go MAGA

    Comment
    Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart
    Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Jason Lee

    Roasted: Tony Hinchcliffe’s ‘Joke’ About George Floyd Garners More Reactions, Lil Rel Howrey, Tamika Mallory, And More

    Comment

    Bossip

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close