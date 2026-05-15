Young Hollywood Heartthrobs: Source Confirms Chase Infinity & Tyriq Withers Are ‘Having Fun’ Together After Being Spotted On A Date

Chase Infiniti and Tyriq Withers are dating, a source close to Infiniti has confirmed.

The pair has been spotted together at multiple events, fueling relationship rumors.

Actress Kerry Washington has played a role in bringing the two young stars together.

Chase Infiniti and Tyriq Withers are joining forces to form young Hollywood’s hottest new couple.

Source: Manny Carabel / Michael Loccisano/GA

After months of rumors about the pair and their relationship, a source close to Infiniti has confirmed that the The One Battle After Another star, 26, and Him actor, 27, are dating. According to reports from People, the two young actors are an item, but Chase is simply “having fun” like anyone in her position would be.

“Chase is having fun and dating,” the source revealed to the outlet. “She’s in a really good place and enjoying herself like any young woman.”

Fans have been watching these two closely for a while now, noticing their proximity to one another at multiple events this awards season.

On May 2, Just Jared published photos of Infiniti and Withers visiting Audi’s F1 team garage at the F1 Grand Prix in Miami. The pair was also photographed together at GQ’s post-Met Gala party just two days later. Withers even attended the premiere of Infiniti’s new Hulu series The Testaments on March 31.

The confirmation of their relationship comes just one day after DeuxMoi posted photos of the actors on a low-key dinner date at Mamo restaurant in New York City.

Kerry Washington has also played a part in fueling these rumors, posting a selfie to Instagram featuring herself with Withers and Infiniti at the NAACP Image Awards back in February. The following month, at the Academy Awards on March 15, Infiniti laughed off a question from Entertainment Tonight about people on the internet “shipping” her and Withers.

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“So? The internet is the internet. I don’t know,” she said with a giggle. “Listen, I credit a lot of it to also — I feel like Kerry Washington has kind of pulled the two of us together in a lot of this. So we’ve just been seeing each other so frequently, and then also with Miles [Caton, from Sinners] as well. But it’s been kind of cool because having Miles and having Tyriq and other Black young Hollywood…members of that community. I want to make sure that we all stay [friends].”

When asked about the selfie by Entertainment Tonight, Washington said, “I love those kids! I love them so much.” However, she dodged questions about whether or not the pair would appear in a Scandal spin-off.

“That’s a question for Shonda [Rhimes],” she told ET.

Chase and Tyriq are still keeping their lips sealed about their dating life, but now that their relationship is public, we might be able to see more of them together.